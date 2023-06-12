When Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum was born, she initially gave him a totally different name. She gave him her last name, Kardashian, and his original first name is unknown. Now legally Tatum Thompson, it seems that Khloe changed her mind, perhaps not wanting the father, Tristan Thompson, completely out of the picture.

According to TMZ sources, Khloe Kardashian's son had her last name but had a change of heart. She changed his last name to the father's, perhaps keeping with the Kardashian naming tradition. As to why she gave Tatum her last name, it's probably because of the messy situation of his conception.

If you recall, Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe with another woman, Maralee Nichols, and got her pregnant. During that time Khloe discovered the truth, they were also pregnant with Tatum via surrogate. Thompson initially denied the claims, but a DNA test proved him to be the father.

It seems like Khloe is forgiving Thompson, at least to an extent. They are successfully co-parenting at the moment with their children Tatum and True. Although they had a messy break up, the two have remained dedicated to raising their children.

Khloe and Thompson live near each other and have children together, so of course they spend a lot of time together. It's led to some rumors that a flicker of romance has returned. But ultimately, it's not true. It's important to Kardashian that her children have time with their father, so the time spent together is on behalf of the kids.