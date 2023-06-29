When Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments, it not only had an impact on the world, but it also made a smaller explosion at home. On the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian cries inconsolably about her ex husband. She told her sister Khloe that Ye isn't the person she married almost ten years ago. Kardashian also wants the old West back, per TMZ.

The clip of the upcoming The Kardashians episode doesn't specify which incident of West's caused Kardashian's emotional reaction. However, TMZ speculates it was around the time of his online attacks — including the tweet where he wrote he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments also came around the time of the finalization of his and Kim Kardashian's divorce. Perhaps all of it was weight down on Kardashian, and she was just feeling everything in the moment.

After West's shocking tweet, he attempted to back pedal, but that didn't really work out for the rapper. He told Piers Morgan he only wanted harm the Jewish people that wronged him in the music industry. But he was already too far gone. West also denied parts of the Holocaust on Infowars while claiming his love of Hitler.

The worst part was that a group of people agreed with the rapper. A group of Neo-Nazis gathered on an LA freeway doing a Hitler salute and holding a sign that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

The aftermath of West's comments led to him being dropped from many of his sponsorships as well. Most notably his Adidas partnership with Yeezys that ended lost billions of dollars.