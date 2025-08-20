ESPN recently revealed its top 100 players rankings for the upcoming college football season. Numerous players on the list deserve attention. However, it appears the Ohio State Buckeyes have two players ranked within the top three.

In a list compiled by several college football experts at ESPN, Ohio State has safety Caleb Downs (No. 3) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (No. 1) at the top of the list. They provide their explanation as to why the 19-year-old wideout is the top player in the nation entering the 2025-26 season.

“Arguably the best player in college football, Smith broke the Big Ten freshman record with 1,315 receiving yards during Ohio State's 2024 national championship campaign. He also totaled five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' four playoff outings. With a season of experience behind him, Smith said he expects to play even faster this year. That's a scary proposition for the rest of the Big Ten.”



As for Downs, the ESPN experts believe he is arguably the best defender in the country. The Ohio State safety is returning for his junior year and seemingly looks like a future first-round pick.

“Downs was a major reason the Buckeyes featured the top defense in the country in 2024. Playing shallow safety, he locked up the middle of the field for Ohio State, which didn't allow more than 23 points the rest of the way after giving up 32 in an Oct. 12 loss at Oregon. Downs, also an electric returner, took a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in a key late-season win over Indiana. There isn't a more accomplished defensive player in college football entering this campaign.”

We'll see both Smith and Downs in Ohio State's season opener when they take on the Texas Longhorns in Week 1. That's an incredibly tough matchup to begin the season with. However, the Buckeyes are coming off a national championship win and are ready to go and compete for a repeat performance.