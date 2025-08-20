From 2002 to 2005, Matt Leinart put USC football on the map. To this day, he still weighs in on the current state of the program under the leadership of coach Lincoln Riley.

During his tenure, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 and led USC to back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004. Additionally, he was named the MVP in both the 2004 Rose Bowl and the 2005 Orange Bowl.

Along the way, he became the epitome of what it meant to be the “big man on campus”. At one point, he even set up a date with Rihanna.

However, his young son reminded him the hard way through Alexa in a recent viral moment.

With everyone in the kitchen, his young son asked Alexa, “Who's Matt Leinart?” to which Alexa replied, “Matt Leinart was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at USC and a top 10 NFL draft pick, but his pro career didn't amount to much.

https://twitter.com/MrAzSports/status/1957632845180281324.

Ouch!

In actuality, Leinart is considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history. He famously decided to stick around for his senior year at USC. Ultimately, the Trojans lost to Vince Young and Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl, arguably one of the greatest college football games ever played.

In 2006, Leinart was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals as the 10th overall pick. He would later play four seasons as the backup to Kurt Warner. Since then, he became a college football analyst on Fox Sports.

To this day, there is still talk about how good Leinart could have been in the pros.

Matt Leinart will forever be a part of USC .

Altogether, there is no underestimating the effect Leinart had at USC. Before his time, USC had always been a storied football program.

Producing some of the biggest names in the game. However, Leinart, Reggie Bush, and coach Pete Carroll took it into the stratosphere. They, in turn, became household names due to their sustained excellence.

As a result, NFL greatness is only afforded to a few. Sure, Leinart could have done more. But what he ended up doing was enough.