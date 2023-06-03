Kim Kardashian opened up about what was possibly a catalyst for her marriage with Kanye West ending. In the second episode of ‘The Kardashians' Kim is in conversation with her mother Kris Jenner about how she felt about Kanye's antics that were publicly displayed online throughout the years.

“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew,” Kardashian says of the rapper in a confessional.

Kim told Kris that she no longer wanted to be the “cleanup crew” in regards to running behind him and clearing up his controversial takes.

“That’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” Kim tells Kris, adding, “I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance.' I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the cleanup crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the first episode of the current season, Kim spoke about the anxiety she felt in relation to Kanye's rants and how she wanted to speak out and defend herself but she did not want it to affect their children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“Even through all the craziness of things that Kanye says about us, like, I never comment, I never post,” Kim says in the episode. “I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that’s the best thing for them.”

“And by the way, I’m the one where shit can be going down and I get in the car and every day the kids want to blast Dad’s music,” she later adds. “I’m like, ‘He’s the best! Yeah!’ And I put it on and we’re singing along and inside I’m like dying because I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever and one day they will see for themselves and I will answer whatever they want me to.”

New episodes of ‘The Kardashians' premiere at 12 a.m. ET every Thursday on Hulu.