The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Mariners 11-2 on Wednesday, making MLB history in the process. They recorded back-to-back 20-plus hit games in a single series for the first time in the franchise’s modern era, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

The win completed a three-game sweep at Citizens Bank Park and extended Philadelphia’s lead in the National League East to six games over the New York Mets.

Jesus Luzardo anchored the Phillies’ pitching effort with a dominant six-inning outing. Despite giving up a leadoff solo homer to Julio Rodríguez, Luzardo struck out 12 over six innings, allowing just one run on three hits and issuing no walks.

He struck out the side in both the first and second innings, recording eight of his first nine outs via strikeout, becoming only the seventh Phillies pitcher since 1974 to achieve such a start. Luzardo’s performance marked his fifth consecutive quality start and lowered his August ERA to 3.00 across four outings.

Offensively, Philadelphia’s lineup was relentless. Leadoff hitter Trea Turner went 5-for-6 with a triple, two RBIs, and three runs scored, marking six multi-hit games in his last seven.

Kyle Schwarber, batting second, added a home run, an RBI double, a sacrifice fly, and a run-scoring single, giving him 109 RBIs on the season and a National League-leading 45 home runs, just two shy of tying Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead.

Max Kepler contributed three hits, including a solo homer in the fourth inning, while Bryson Stott added three hits and two RBIs.

Philadelphia’s outfield rotation of Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader, and Kepler proved particularly effective. The trio went 6-for-13 (.462) with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, five runs scored, and one RBI in Wednesday’s game.

Bader reached base three times, scoring twice, while Marsh worked a crucial leadoff walk in the seventh inning that helped trigger a five-run rally, turning a narrow 3-2 lead into a decisive advantage. Since acquiring Bader at the Trade Deadline, the Phillies are 13-6.

The Mariners’ pitching staff struggled to contain the Phillies’ barrage. Starter Luis Castillo (8-7) allowed 10 hits and three runs over four innings, while relievers Tayler Saucedo and David Robertson surrendered additional hits and walks that fueled Philadelphia’s seventh-inning five-run outburst. Seattle’s only other scoring came via solo homers from Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez.

The Phillies continued their offensive onslaught, piling up 29 runs and 48 hits over three games, their best three-game stretch since 2007. Adding to the excitement, Jose Alvarado returned from an 80-game suspension and wasted no time making an impact, tossing a perfect eighth inning and striking out Cal Raleigh to finish his outing.

The Phillies now turn their focus to a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, while the Mariners head home to start a series with the Athletics.