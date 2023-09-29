Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's heated argument immediately made rounds on the internet. For the season four premiere of The Kardashians, they surely gave the internet something to talk about. The sisters were in an argument over Kourtney's Italy wedding to Travis Barker. Last season, Kourtney believed that Kim used her wedding as a “business opportunity” after Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana on a collection that she thought mirrored her wedding theme of vintage fashion. Kourtney alleges that Kim was not supportive of her wedding even after the so-called betrayal.

“You’re talking about the bulls***t details cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention,” Kourtney yelled through the phone. “You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there, till the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

Kim Kardashian shot back,”Why do you hate me so much and why you're so angry with me.” She continued, “I was so happy for you … you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” Kourtney responded.

Kim Kardashian shot back telling Kourtney Kardashian that others including her children have come to her about she has been happening as of late. “All of your friends call us complaining. Whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Kim tried to defend herself more telling her sister that she constantly blames her yet she is trying to work things out with her.

“It's about you, you are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it's about you and how it looks to the world about you,” Kourtney shot back.

“Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are,” the SKIMS founder added.

“Is that helpful? You're adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me,” Kourtney said tearfully. You're just a f—ing witch and I f—ing hate you.”

In a joint confessional, Kourtney admitted that she is continuing to work on herself through therapy.

“It felt to me like Kim was using any weapon that she could find to hurt me, almost like weaponizing everyone against me,” Kourtney said. “I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”

In a solo confessional, Kourtney Kardashian added: “I think the phone conversation was really hurtful, and I felt reminded of this characteristic that’s been in my family for so many years, where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it's what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I am reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy, and be around positive energy and good vibes, and Palm Springs with my husband is where it's at.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air every Thursday on Hulu.