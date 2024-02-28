Don't look now, but a pair of Western Conference titans will go head-to-head for the third time this season as the Sacramento Kings take on the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Kings-Nuggets prediction and pick will be made.
Despite seeing their three-game winning streak snapped in a 121-110 defeat to the Miami Heat, it is the Kings that still come into play with a 33-24 record and have been sizzling of late. Unfortunately, Sacramento resides in an ultra-competitive Western Conference and find themselves as the seventh-seed out west which is the highest Play-In Tournament slot. While this is bad news, they do happen to sit only a half game behind the Phoenix Suns and one full game behind the New Orleans Pelicans.
After being in the middle of a three-game losing streak heading into the All-Star Break, the Denver Nuggets have seemingly flexed their championship DNA. Furthermore, it appears that they are returning to their winning ways with a three-game winning streak next to their names. Overall, the defending champion Nuggets are right in the thick of things in the Western Conference with a 39-19 record as they only trail the Minnesota Timberwolves by two games for the one-seed. Most recently, it was Denver that stormed into Golden State and came out victorious with a 119-103 dub.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Kings-Nuggets Odds
Sacramento Kings: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +240
Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 231.5 (-110)
Under: 231.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets
Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT
TV: Altitude Sports and Entertainment
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
If there is one thing that the Kings excel at doing, it is through their high-octane pace that helps them tire their opponents in the blink of an eye. While that could prove to be difficult in the rarified air of the Mile High City, don't count out these Kings to literally run the Nuggets out of the gym.
Oddly enough, it has been the Kings that have had the Nuggets' number this season. Sacramento will look to make the ultimate statement by sweeping Denver 4-0 by the time the clock hits triple zeroes in this fourth and final matchup.
In order to pull off such a rare achievement, the margin of error for these Kings will be extremely minuscule. Indeed, it all starts with a hot hand from the floor. Going against one of the top defenses in the NBA, Sacramento cannot afford to miss open and even sometimes contested looks if they are going to shock Denver on their home floor yet again. Fortunately, Sacramento does happen to average 118.5 points per game which is the eighth-best mark in the league. Barring an uncharacteristic shooting night by the Kings, it would be foolish to think that Sacramento can't get hot in a hurry.
Overall, this team's biggest Achilles' Heel is on the defensive end of the floor that is currently allowing 117.9 points per game which is only the 22nd-best statistic in all of basketball. Despite Denver often not turning the ball over at a high rate, Sacramento must defend at a high level to ultimately have their way. Whether it's defending well until late in the shot clock or using active hands to come away with some timely turnovers, the Kings need to sort things out defensively or else it could get ugly.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Not only are the Nuggets in the middle of a winning streak, but they have been triumphant in dominant fashion. Believe it or not, but Denver has won their last three all by at least 15 points which further demonstrates that they are officially locked in with 24 games remaining.
For starters, the Nuggets haven't always put their best foot forward when it comes to squaring off with the Kings. In their two most previous matchups with Sacramento, it has been Denver that has lost an unthinkable three times at the hands of their Western Conference counterparts including being on the wrong side of a 135-106 beatdown back on February 9th.
Of course, having home-court advantage for this showdown will be absolutely vital for their chances to cover the spread. Most likely, Denver will have this game circled to exact some revenge, and the crowd could play a gigantic part in that. As long as the energy within Ball Arena remains high and the Nuggets get off to a blistering start on both ends of the court, Denver should find themselves in fairly good shape. Remember, the ‘Nugs did happen to trail the Warriors by as many as 16 points on Sunday, so a more swift start out of the gates would do wonders for the energy on this team.
Most importantly, keep your eyes peeled on two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who may be embarking on yet another Most Valuable Player campaign in the coming weeks. In unbelievable fashion, the Joker has compiled three consecutive games with a triple-double and will look to make it a fourth later this evening.
Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
It is extremely difficult for a team to reign supreme over another four separate times, and the Nuggets should come out more than motivated to finally defeat the Kings at home.
Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -7.5 (-110)