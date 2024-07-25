Following their elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Denver Nuggets faced a crucial offseason in terms of regaining championship contender status. One season after losing a major piece in Bruce Brown, they lost another key player to NBA free agency in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Overall, the Nuggets had a rather so-so NBA free agency period that was highlighted by the recent signing of Russell Westbrook.

With some of the new restrictions coming in under the new CBA as part of the second apron, the Nuggets were facing an uphill battle in terms of re-signing Caldwell-Pope. Ultimately, they lost him in NBA free agency to the Orlando Magic. There weren't many quality options to replace him on the free agent market either.

The Nuggets are hoping some internal development from players like Christian Braun and Julian Strawther can help offset Caldwell-Pope's loss. But in the meantime, here's final grades for the signings the Nuggets did make in free agency.

Russell Westbrook is a gamble the Nuggets hope pays off

The last couple of seasons for Russell Westbrook have been quite an adjustment for the future Hall of Famer. He was squeezed into a bench role with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, a role that needed some prodding and convincing. Looking at the Nuggets depth chart, it's likely that he begins the season off the bench.

There's a possibility that he plays in the backcourt alongside Jamal Murray, but there's no indication yet that the Nuggets are considering that option. Assuming that he comes off the bench, Westbrook is an upgrade over Reggie Jackson as the backup point guard. Playing a reduced role last season and dealing with a hand injury, Westbrook still averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.

This could be Westbrook's final shot at a championship. He does have the potential to elevate the Nuggets to help offset Caldwell-Pope's loss. He still brings a ton of energy to the court. And at this point in the offseason, there isn't any better options available.

Final Grade: B

Dario Saric could elevate the Nuggets second unit



While much of the Nuggets depth this upcoming season hinges on internal development, the Westbrook signing along with the addition of Dario Saric can potentially pay off in a big way. Saric wasn't quite as effective as the Golden State Warriors had hoped last season, but he has another opportunity to show he can still be a consistent NBA level contributor.

Saric will get to be the first option at backup center for the Nuggets. He's a floor spacer, he can step out and shoot from three-point range. He shot 37.6 percent from distance last season and he holds a career mark of 36.2 percent. If he can regain his form from a few seasons ago prior to his ACL injury, this could be a huge reward type signing for the Nuggets.

Final Grade: B

DeAndre Jordan is back as the veteran leader



At this point in his career, DeAndre Jordan doesn't provide much on the court. He can contribute in spurts and with the right matchups. But his value is in the locker room and the leadership he provides on the bench. The Nuggets opted to re-sign Jordan for at least one more season.

The past few seasons, Jordan has averaged more rebounds than points and that's his on court value these days. The Nuggets could do worse to fill out the end of their bench. Might as well have a little continuity. There's not much else to say about this signing.

Final Grade: C