Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook is a professional basketball player who currently suits up for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. He is a nine-time All-Star, two-time NBA scoring champion, three-time NBA assists leader, nine-time All-NBA Team member, and an NBA MVP. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Russell Westbrook’s Net Worth in 2023.

Russell Westbrook’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $200 million

Russell Westbrook’s net worth in 2023 is $200 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Russell Westbrook was born on November 12, 1988 in Long Beach, California. He studied at Leuzinger High School, where he kick-started his basketball career. As a senior, Westbrook showcased his potential by averaging a dominant 25.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. After graduating high school, Westbrook would go on to accept a scholarship offer to play and study at UCLA.

Playing for the Bruins, Westbrook didn’t really have an eventful freshman year, with Darren Collison serving as the team’s main point guard. In his first year, Westbrook only averaged 3.4 points per game in limited minutes off the bench. However, that all changed in Westbrook’s sophomore season. Westbrook was elevated as a starter, which allowed him more minutes and better production. As a sophomore, Westbrook averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. But more importantly, Westbrook led UCLA to a Final Four appearance.

After a solid sophomore season, Westbrook would go on to declare for the 2008 NBA Draft, where he was selected in the first round with the fourth overall pick by the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics. Shortly after getting drafted, Westbrook inked a two-year rookie contract, worth $6 million.

In his first season in the NBA, Westbrook didn’t disappoint. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the now-called Oklahoma City Thunder. For his efforts, Westbrook was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Two years later, Westbrook made his first NBA All-Star Game. During the 2010-2011 season, he averaged 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Furthermore, Westbrook also made his first All-NBA team selection.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A season later, Westbrook continued to play like an All-Star. Not only did he garner another All-Star selection, but Westbrook was also a focal point for the Thunder’s deep playoff run. Spearheaded by Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka, the Thunder went as deep as the NBA Finals in 2012. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat were too much to handle.

With Westbrook solidifying himself as an NBA star, the Thunder secured the point guard of their future by signing him to a lucrative contract. As per reports, Westbrook agreed to a contract extension that ran for five years and was worth $80 million.

For several seasons, the Thunder became a playoff contender with Westbrook as their All-Star guard. In 2016, the nine-time All-Star signed another three-year contract extension with the Thunder, worth $85 million. After signing the deal, Westbrook immediately rewarded the Thunder organization by winning his first MVP. During the 2016-2017 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double, the first time in NBA history since Oscar Robertson in 55 seasons. He tallied 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game while also leading the league in scoring.

After winning his first MVP, Westbrook was rewarded by the Thunder organization with the largest guaranteed contract in NBA history. The NBA MVP inked a five-year contract extension worth $205 million.

But while it looked like Westbrook was going to stay in Oklahoma for the long run, before the 2019-2020 season, Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul. Although the move reunited Westbrook with former teammate James Harden, the Rockets would go on to suffer a second-round playoff exit before Westbrook was traded again to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

After bouncing around NBA teams, Westbrook’s longest tenure came with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he stayed for more than a season. But despite forming a formidable trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers never lived up to expectations. As a result, the Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz just before the trade deadline of the 2022-2023 season.

After securing a buyout with the Jazz, Westbrook proceeded to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here, he reportedly signed a one-year deal, worth the league’s minimum of $784,914. Despite a lower salary, Westbrook is in pursuit to win an NBA championship. Playing alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should give him a good chance of at least making a deep playoff run.

Aside from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Westbrook also earns from a bevy of endorsement deals. In the past, he has partnered with True Religion Apparel, Six Star Pro Nutrition, PepsiCo, Samsung Electronics, and a 10-year shoe deal with Jordan. As per reports, Westbrook earns a whopping $35 million from endorsements alone.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Russell Westbrook’s net worth in 2023?