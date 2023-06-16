Kris Jenner infamously has five daughters: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. While all women are adults, the momager finds herself in the middle of drama just like last night's episode of their Hulu show ‘The Kardashians.'

In the latest episode which aired on Thursday (June 15), Kris Jenner asked her daughter Khloé Kardashian how she should go about an issue between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The eldest sibling alleges that Kim took advantage of her wedding in Italy to Travis Barker as a “business deal.” Her wedding dress which was designed by Dolce & Gabonna, is the same fashion house Kim worked with months after her wedding, which made the Poosh founder upset.

During the episode Kris confides in Khloé to see how she should go about responding to a text from Kourtney.

“I'm so sorry. I appreciate you reminding me of this,” Khloé suggests for Kris to type back per PEOPLE.

“Because she said she's already talked to you about this, and you keep ignoring her,” the Good American co-founder added. “So just acknowledge her so this whole back and forth will be done.”

“I'm telling you, she'll feel better. You've got to let her do her thing,” Khloé says.

“As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay really neutral,” Kris says in her confessional scene.

“I think it's really my job to kind of see and hear both sides and help a conversation happen when things get out of hand,” she continues.

New episodes of ‘The Kardashians' drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.