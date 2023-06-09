At the end of this week's ‘The Kardashians,' Kourtney Kardashian is visibly upset at Kim Kardashian. Kourtney is seen speaking to Kendall Jenner in next week's episode preview.

“She sees it as the dollar signs…” Kourtney says as she puts her hands on her face about to cry per PEOPLE. “Sorry, it just upsets me,” she says to Kendall.

“Because it’s not about just business,” she continues through tears, “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

Later in the preview, Kim asks, “She’s mad at me?”

The issue between Kim and Kourtney began at the latter's wedding to Travis Barker last year. In the season three trailer of the family's Hulu show, Kourtney explained her feelings on the matter.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney explained in a confessional.

Kendall Jenner added thatb Kourtney, “felt like her wedding vibes were, like stripped from her.”

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” Kim wondered in her own confessional.

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'”

However, Kourtney told Khloé Kardashian that she didn't believe it wasn't intentional, “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.”

Dolce and Gabbana designed Kourtney’s wedding dress when she married Barker for a third time in May 2022 at Villa Olivetto. The estate owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Shortly after their May wedding, Kim created a collaboration with the Italian fashion house and made a memorable appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.