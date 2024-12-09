LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak from their road trip with a 107-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. With LeBron James ruled out due to left foot soreness, the Lakers were even more short-handed than they’ve been. As a result, the Lakers needed two-way contract rookie Quincy Olivari on the active roster, and he scored his first career NBA points.

Early in the second quarter, with the Lakers and the Blazers tied at 25, Quincy Olivari knocked down an open three-point shot to put the Lakers ahead and to get his first career NBA points.

Following the game, Olivari shared his big dream when it comes to how many career points he wants to score.

“I hope it’s three points to 50,000. Dream big,” Olivari said. “I might never ever touch 50,000, but the fact that I’m speaking it into the world lets me know and lets other people know that just chase it. You never know what you’ll accomplish along the way. And obviously being a two-way player, it makes it even more impressive.”

Against the Blazers, those three points were the only points Olivari ended up with for the game. He played eight minutes and only took three shots.

Quincy Olivari’s G League shuffle for Lakers

The night before the Lakers’ game against the Blazers, Olivari was down in the G League playing for the team’s South Bay affiliate. It was his first game back after missing five games due to an ankle injury. He had played in three straight games for South Bay before being called up for duty with the Lakers.

As a two-way contract player, Olivari is going to spend most of his rookie season with South Bay. He is eligible for only 50 active games with the Lakers unless they end up converting his contract to a standard one.

There might be other situations such as this where Olivari plays one night in the G League and then is called up the next night for NBA duty. It’s a constant shuffle filled with uncertainty, but he feels like he’s able to stay ready.

“This is what I love to do, either way I’m playing basketball. . .I’m having fun. I’m with the Lakers and I’m in an organization that believes in me. . .everybody believes in me from the top down,” Olivari said. “I understand that it’s a process. So whether I’m injured, or whether I haven’t got the call-up or I do get the call-up, I just got to stay with my process.”

“I got to remember that when things get stressful, to just take a a quick moment to decompress, pray and remind myself I’m having fun,” Olivari continued. “And that’s what my dad tried his best to do, is just always remind me, ‘go out there, have fun, smile.’”

In seven games with South Bay so far, Olivari has been impressive. He’s averaged 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists with splits of 38.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While his overall efficiency could be better, he’s shown the tools to be a rotation NBA guard.