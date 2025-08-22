Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has added to his extensive list of tattoos, this time with his family. Tattoo artist Ganga shared on his Instagram story that LeBron, Bronny, Bryce, and Savannah were getting a “family tattoo.”

While unable to see the design, Ganga did share a short video of each family member getting their tattoo done on their right wrists. For LeBron, it adds to a collection reportedly totaling more than 25 tattoos.

His most notable include “Chosen 1,” ” Witness,” and several tattoos honoring family members and the late Kobe Bryant. The latest tattoo marks a rare moment of the James family getting inked together.

Where are all the members of the James family?

As we know, LeBron and Bronny remain with the Lakers. LeBron is coming off an All-NBA second-team selection in the 2024-25 season. He is preparing to enter his 23rd season in the NBA with some uncertainty surrounding his future in Los Angeles.

With a 26-year-old Luka Doncic taking over the reins, James elected to accept his player option for the 2025-26 season, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if he continues playing.

Bronny is entering his second season in the NBA with the Lakers. His first year was highlighted by stellar performances in the G-League. In 11 games with the South Bay Lakers, James averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Despite very little playing time with the Lakers a season ago, he and LeBron are expected to be back in the purple and gold this season.

Bryce is the middle child of the James family. After graduating from Sierra Canyon in 2025, he is now signed to play with the Arizona Wildcats, who begin the 2025-26 season on November 3rd against Florida.

As for Savannah and the youngest of the James family, Zhuri, they both reside in Los Angeles.

