The Nike Kobe Protro line is the highest performing signature line within Nike at the moment, a lasting impression from the legacy built by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Each year, the Nike Kobe releases are some of the most sought-after sneakers for fans to get their hands on. Building upon a similar commemorative “Halo” theme in the past, we'll see an updated version of the Nike Kobe 3 finally release.

The Nike Kobe 3 was first released in 2008, notably worn by Bryant during his 07-08 MVP season. The shoes were created by designer Eric Avar, who is responsible for some of Nike's most iconic silhouettes. From the Air Foamposite collection to the Nike Huarache, Avar went on to design Kobe Bryant's signature line and the timeless silhouettes we see today.

Avar, known for his scientific approach and ground-breaking implementation of new technology to sneakers, offers the distinct webbed upper of the Nike Kobe 3 as a unique departure from the rest of the signature line. Arriving in the all-white “Halo” theme, the small details within the sneaker are able to shine individually.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Halo”

Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” is releasing on August 23 😇 pic.twitter.com/TTXc1ouWKS — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 18, 2025

Nike Basketball officially announces the release of the Nike Kobe 3 “Halo,” set to release on August 23 🐍 pic.twitter.com/9Y1ZeaAlYz — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 18, 2025



The annual all-white “Halo” colorway arrives to the Nike Kobe 3, sporting the Triple White along an updated version of the silhouette. This release features a Cushlon 3.0 midsole and updated tooling throughout the webbing reinforcement along the uppers. The mesh underlay feeds into the back heel, which is imprinted with Mamba logos. The rubber traction along the outsole has also been updated, combining for one of Nike's biggest overhauls of a Kobe Protro yet.

Finer details will include a black and gold Mamba hangtag along with the metallic silver lace dubrae by the toebox. The shoes will come in special packaging and as always, will be available in limited quantities.

The Nike Kobe 3 “Halo” will release August 23, 2025 on Nike SNKRS app for a retail tag of $200. The shoes will also release in GS sizing for $120, but will be available in limited quantities on Nike platforms and retailers alike. Don't miss out on your chance to own another piece of Kobe history!