On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the basketball world once again paused to honor Kobe Bryant, who would have celebrated his 47th birthday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend remains one of the most iconic figures in NBA history, and tributes poured in from family, former teammates, and fellow greats, including Magic Johnson.

Johnson, who shared a close bond with Bryant despite never playing alongside him, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a heartfelt message.

“Remembering husband, girl dad, entrepreneur, friend, five-time champion, and one of the greatest to ever lace them up, Kobe Bryant on his birthday.”

His words drew an immediate reaction, receiving hundreds of likes within minutes.

Over the years, Johnson has never hidden how highly he regarded Bryant. He has openly stated that in his eyes, “He is not only an incredible sports icon, but also the greatest to wear the purple and gold.”

Bryant’s family also honored him. Vanessa Bryant shared a candid photo with Kobe, writing, “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Happy birthday, baby.”

Their eldest daughter, Natalia, added her own tribute with a throwback photo and simple caption, “Happy Birthday Daddy.”

Bryant spent all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, amassing career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game across 1,346 appearances. He shot 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range.

His list of achievements includes five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, the 2008 NBA MVP award, and 18 All-Star selections. He ranks fourth all-time on the NBA scoring list and remains the only player in league history to have two jersey numbers retired by the same franchise (No. 8 and No. 24).

Kobe Bryant’s influence can’t be measured by stats alone. His name is synonymous with moments every basketball fan remembers, the night he exploded for 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, the emotional 60-point farewell in 2016, and the leadership he brought during the Lakers’ three straight championships in the early 2000s.

Off the hardwood, Kobe kept chasing greatness, whether it was winning an Academy Award, writing best-sellers, or pouring his heart into coaching his daughter Gianna’s team.

The date of his birthday also precedes August 24, officially recognized in Los Angeles as “Kobe Bryant Day” since 2016, honoring the two numbers he wore with pride. This year, the Lakers paid tribute with a “Mamba Forever” post featuring his 19-foot bronze statue outside Crypto.com Arena, which depicts Bryant celebrating his 81-point performance.

Adding to the tributes and memorials, Bryant’s journey may soon be immortalized in film, with his story expected to reach the big screen. Warner Bros. Pictures has reportedly picked up a script centered on his journey as a 17-year-old phenom entering the NBA Draft and joining the Lakers, a moment that began one of the greatest careers in basketball history.

More than five years after the tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, which claimed Kobe, Gianna, and seven others, his influence remains profound.