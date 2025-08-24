Connecticut Sun rookie guard Aneesah Morrow ended a franchise drought during Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Sky.

In 24 minutes of action, Morrow put up seven points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and a block. She shot 2-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Her rebounding efforts ended up making franchise history, per Polymarket Hoops. The five boards she got helped her surpass 200 rebounds, becoming the first Connecticut rookie to achieve the feat since the last decade.

Aneesah Morrow is the first Sun rookie to record 200+ rebounds in over a decade.

How Aneesah Morrow, Sun played against Sky

Aneesah Morrow's activity on the court helped the Sun come out with a 94-84 win over the Sky.

Connecticut got off to a strong start, leading 28-13 after the first quarter. They controlled the momentum for the remainder of the contest, preventing Chicago from cutting into the deficit as their offense was too much to overcome.

Turnovers and free-throw shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Sun showed composure as they made 18 of their 22 shots at the line while only turning the ball over eight times. It wasn't the case for the Sky, missing 11 of their 26 chances at the charity stripe while committing 17 turnovers.

Four players scored in double-digits on Connecticut's behalf. Tina Charles led the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block. She shot 9-of-16 overall and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Bria Hartley came next with 23 points and four assists, Marina Mabrey had 20 points and eight assists, while Saniya Rivers provided 13 points and three rebounds.

Connecticut improved to a 9-27 record on the season, being even with the Sun for the last two spots of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 10 games behind the Indiana Fever, already being ineligible for playoff contention.

The Sun will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Liberty on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.