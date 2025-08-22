Michael Porter Jr.'s life changed this summer. After playing with the Denver Nuggets for the first six years of his career, the forward was part of a trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets. The former NBA champion has many memories from his time with the Nuggets. Winning a title is at the top, but Porter Jr. enjoyed his series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Porter Jr. and the Nuggets faced the Lakers in three playoff series since he joined the team in 2019. While James and Co. won the first matchup en route to a title, Denver got the better of them in 2023 and 2024. Porter Jr. liked matching up against a living legend in James when he got the opportunity. However, the forward claimed that he always took advantage against Los Angeles.

"I used to love those series' against the Lakers… They always thought they could beat us but they never did… I don't know what it was but I always cooked the Lakers." Michael Porter Jr. looks back on facing LeBron & the Lakers 🤣 (via @glorydazepod)pic.twitter.com/8HIaD8rsnm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2025

“‘I used to love those series' against the Lakers,” Porter Jr. said. “They always thought they could beat us but they never did. I always had good series against the Lakers. I don't know what it was but I always cooked the Lakers. I just think that they didn't really have a guy, a matchup for me that was trying to come off of screens.”

Porter Jr. was key in both of the Nuggets' series wins against the Lakers, especially in their championship run. However, the forward didn't lose sight of his opponent while getting the better of Los Angeles. For him, playing against James was an honor because of how much he respects the four-time champion.

“Those series against ‘Bron were dope,” Porter Jr. said. “He's the epitome of greatness is sports, and to be able to go into LA, we swept them one year. The other year we beat them 4-1 or 4-2, I think. It was a good feeling, and when you have so much respect for somebody like I do for LeBron, and to be able to go head to head and come out on top, it was lit, I'm not even gonna lie.”

Now that he is with the Nets, Porter Jr. will see LeBron twice per season. Regardless of how many times they match up, playing against James is a big deal for Porter Jr..