Breanna Stewart is the latest WNBA star to call for more protection for Brittney Griner after the Phoenix Mercury center was harassed at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport by a right-wing social media provocateur.

“I mean I think that player safety should be first and foremost and everyone was aware that BG coming back to the WNBA this season was going to be a little bit different,” the New York Liberty superstar said, per Ben Pickman of The Athletic. “A lot more eyes, a lot more publicity, positives and negatives, and wanting to make sure that she's protected at all times. And the fact she wasn't yesterday, I think it's a little bit just traumatizing for all of us to think about, because we feel for her and want her to be safe and know that when she's back with us, she should be able to be herself.”

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, as Griner and the Mercury travelled to face the Indiana Fever after losing a pair of road games to the Dallas Wings.

Stewart, like many of Griner's defenders across the basketball and professional sports landscape, tied the confrontation to the need for Griner to take charter flights between games as opposed to flying commercial.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So I think that there needs to be extra precautionary measures taken, I don't think anyone is against BG having charter flights whenever she wants so that she can be herself and travel and be comfortable and be safe because that's the last [thing] we want is what happened yesterday,” she said.

Brittney Griner has been approved by the WNBA to fly charter this season, a special accommodation due to increased fame and scrutiny following her unjust detention and ultimate release last year from a Russian prison. Players have been lobbying the league office to fly all teams charter for years, an expenditure the WNBA continues to deem too expensive.

“Allowing teams to fly charter is ONLY about player health and safety, and until the league and teams take this issue seriously, situations like this will continue to occur,” the WNBA Players' Union said in as statement, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN. “Every commercial flight forced upon our players is a threat to their health and safety. We implore the league and the teams not to wait another day to change the rule regarding travel.”