LAS VEGAS– Coming off a Phoenix Mercury loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Satou Sabally was not in a pleasant mood. However, she's never been one to shy away from issues surrounding the WNBA.

One of those is scheduling. She's been a constant advocate for her fellow players and the league to improve. Following Thursday's 83-61, she emphasized how she wants the league to improve scheduling and playing on a back-to-back.

The Mercury are on a back to back between playing Vegas and Golden State on Friday. I asked Satou Sabally how she would describe the league’s scheduling. “Terrible. It’s like they don’t care about player safety… We’ll play tomorrow. We’re professional. We’ll do it.” pic.twitter.com/mF59Aq9dXO — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 22, 2025

“Terrible. It's like they don't care about players' safety,” Sabally said. “It's like they don't care about scheduling or whatever. I only mentioned that one time at the beginning of the season.

“I know people always love to come and say, ‘Oh, you guys want to get paid more, you guys need to play all these games,' but at some point, there's a sports science to it. It's honestly just like game on game on game. So we play tomorrow, and we're professional, and we'll do it.

Mercury's Satou Sabally advocates for better scheduling

She advocated for better scheduling earlier in the season. Her response then was met with serious backlash. The same is the case now.

However, it won't stop Sabally from advocating for what she believes is right. Still, it's not just a back-to-back scenario that's concerning.

It's how the WNBA has stacked games.

For instance, there will be one game in five days, and then three games in five days the next week. The inconsistencies have been alarming, and that's something Sabally is echoing.

Regardless, people will have their opinions and point to the NBA. They have an 82-game season and play a barrage of back-to-backs.

Despite this claim, their games are stacked more evenly than the WNBA.

All of this will come to a head in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Scheduling is a major point of emphasis, along with higher salaries and a bigger percentage of the revenue share.

Sabally will put things into perspective, and keep advocating for her fellow players, even if it means that she's put into the crossfire.