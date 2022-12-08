By Jack Winter · 4 min read

Brittney Griner is on her way back home after being wrongfully detained in Russia since last February.

President Joe Biden announced the news Thursday morning, speaking with Griner by phone from the Oval Office along with her wife, Cherelle, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who’d been in United States custody since 2010.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

In a statement, the Phoenix Mercury—Griner’s team for all nine of her WNBA seasons—and Phoenix Suns celebrated her return, thanking her friends and family, the Biden Administration, government officials and anyone else who advocated for Griner’s release and return over the last 10 months.

“Miraculously, mercifully, the count of days detained has ended at 294, and our friend, our sister is headed back home where she belongs. The emotions for our organization, just like for our fans and so many across the world, are those of joyous celebration, deep gratitude, grief for the time lost, and sincere hope for all families still awaiting the return of a loved one. BG’s strength in this process, her unwavering belief that resolution would come, and the hope she displayed every day is what kept all of us believing this day would come. We are eternally grateful for the combined work of President Biden and Vice President Harris and the Administration, the Special President Envoy for Hostage Affairs, to Cherelle Griner, Ray and Sandra Griner, Brittney’s agent Lindsay Colas, Brittney’s Russian counsel, the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbart, the WNBA Players Association, and everyone — from players to fans to media — who kept Brittney’s story top-of-mind. The fight to bring her home has illustrated the power of the WNBA, its players, platform, and mission. We no longer have to Bring BG Home — she’s on her way.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbart echoed those sentiments, specifically calling for the release of Paul Whelan, a former American military member who’s been imprisoned by Russia on specious espionage charges since 2018.

“There hasn’t been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity. The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”

Biden stressed the Administration has not ceased its effort to bring Whelan home, and initially asked for the release of both he and Griner in exchange for Bout. Russia, however, is treating Whelan’s detainment differently than Griner’s due to the charges against him and his status as a former member of the military, ultimately refusing to include him in the prisoner swap.

Whelan’s brother, David, told NBC News that the government securing Griner’s release was the “right decision,” noting there’s “always been a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement on Griner’s return, thanking members of the NBA and WNBA community who shined a constant light on her plight in Russia.

“Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we’re thrilled that she is on her way home to her family and friends. We thank the members of NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney’s unjust circumstances. ”

Griner, 32, was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17th after law enforcement found her carrying a vaporizer cartridge that contained hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia. She was convicted of drug charges over the summer and sentenced to nine years in prison, recently being transferred to a Russian penal colony, increasing the urgency of government efforts to end her detainment.

An eight-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Griner is one of the most decorated women’s basketball players of the modern era. Welcome home, BG!