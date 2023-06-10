Brittney Griner had quite the encounter while making her way through the Dallas Airport Saturday morning. The WNBA earlier released a statement alleging that the Phoenix Mercury star was harassed. A video detailing the incident is now available to the public, courtesy of the man in question.

Comedian and YouTuber Alex Stein recorded himself criticizing the eight-time All-Star, alluding to past comments as a means of questioning her American patriotism.

“Do you still wanna boycott America, Britt,” Stein said to Griner before being restrained by security. “What about the Merchant of Death?”

Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today…. Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Centralhttps://t.co/fe07WOHjct pic.twitter.com/FEnp8Vll6d — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023

A clearly put-off individual chimes in telling Stein, “you're weird bro,” to which he replied “Why? She hates America.” Stein is likely referring to when Griner called for the removal of the National Anthem during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Stein, a self-described populist who holds many conservative ideologies, obviously took umbrage with an issue that has sparked divisiveness throughout the country for several years now. The man came under fire in 2022 for sexually harassing U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in another video.

Brittney Griner is playing her fist season with the Mercury since being detained in Russia in February and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession. The United States Government negotiated her release in exchange for the release of arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Griner has not yet commented on the airport encounter. The trauma she undoubtedly carries from her attention has not reflected in her return to action. She is averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and one steal through six games. Surely, the 2014 WNBA Champion wants to move forward and focus on getting Phoenix (1-5) on track.