If you're testing out Madden 24's Training Camp mode, you may be seeing videos on the internet showing off the new big head mode in the game. If you're looking to partake in that mode, this guide will tell you how to how to set it up.

And no, this is not a glitch.

The mode feels very reminiscent of older Madden titles. One of the more recent examples that comes to mind is Madden 09's 5v5 mode on the Wii version. In this mode, players had tiny bodies and large heads.

This mode isn't the only example of EA Sports doing this. In fact, several old NFL football games had a variation of this idea, which just makes the game more funny to look at.

So why did it return in Madden 24? We're not sure, but we're not going to argue about. Instead, this guide tells you how to activate it.

What Is In Madden 24's Big Head Mode?

Big Head Mode is as the name suggests, making the heads of the players (and some sideline personnel) much larger. Unfortunately, the option is not available in any mode expect for Team Practice In the Training Camp section of the game.

This feature is unavailable in Mini-Games, Skills Trainer, and bigger modes like Franchise, Superstar, and MUT. Not even Quick Play has this option. Nevertheless, the mode is there if you're bored and looking to waste some time and have some laughs.

How To Activate Madden 24's Big Head Mode

To activate big head mode, go to the Team Practice mode under Training Camp. After selecting your team, a Practice Settings page appears. Under Game Style should be the option to turn on Big Head Mode. By default, the option is disabled, but can be changed.

Once switched to enabled, you'll see your favorite players running around with giant heads. So have fun and feel free to break ankles with your favorite giant-headed athletes.

Madden 24 released for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store today. ClutchPoints recently reviewed a Playstation 5 copy of Madden 24.

