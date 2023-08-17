Madden 24 isn't even officially out yet but those playing the Deluxe Edition are already discovering the funniest glitches and errors. Glitches in Madden are nothing new, as almost every annual release has been plagued by them, more or less.

Madden NFL 24, is no exception. In the last 48 hours, players either had difficulty connecting to online servers. When they do, or when they just play offline, they still can't get a normal football experience without a fair share of glitches.

Even former Indianapolis Colts' Punter Pat McAfee spoke about the game's unsteady launch during his show:

But whether or not you're enjoying Madden 24, it's certainly fun to look at all the little bugs that appear at launch every year. Let's take a look at some of the most popular Madden 24 glitches surfing the web right now.

The Funniest Madden 24 Glitches

Perhaps the most notorious video regarding Madden 24's glitches is this one:

In the play, Russell Wilson throws the ball down the middle to WR Courtland Sutton, who gets tackled into the endzone. Despite picking an endzone celebration, Sutton goes completely stiff and miraculously balances himself on the defender's head. What a flex!

Don't forget the “ball bouncing mid-air while players dogpile on top of each other” mess that returns from Madden 23. Sometimes, these situations go on long enough for a whole quarter to end:

This is how my #Madden24 is going, glitches to start off the year @EAMaddenNFL nice…. and MUT doesn't even work franchise is broken with glitches on some plays. Great job @EAMaddenNFL@Zirksee@barstoolsports@PapaMeagzzpic.twitter.com/INbXBrzjOP — Sam Fritsch (@fritshsam19) August 15, 2023

He isn't the only player dealing with the same issue:

Another user, while enjoying the game, is experiencing multiple issues. He shows an example of some strange slow-mo effect that occurs during some plays. In the clip, as soon as Jalen Hurts throws the ball, the screen slows down for some strange reason. Also, how did A.J. Brown not catch that?

So far my feedback for #Madden24 has been very positive but I am experiencing 3 annoying glitches. 1. I cannot turn the momentum off in Franchise mode, the toggle is not working. 2. I cannot edit accessories of players on other teams. (Not sure if this is intentional or not,… pic.twitter.com/Zfwx1O8D7I — Shady (@ShadyMikeGaming) August 15, 2023

Outside of gameplay, some players pointed out a strange issue in MUT where certain player items filled an entire collection. For example, this user has an insane collection of Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett. To be fair, we should also shoutout Reed Blankenship on the top left:

Overall, there's no shortage of glitches plaguing Madden 24 right now. If you don't own the game and feel left out, perhaps these glitches make you feel better about not purchasing the game.

Madden 24 Release Date

We hope you enjoyed this compilation as much as we did. If you experienced any of these glitches, then we hope it didn't lose you an important game.

Madden 24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. Madden 24's Release Date is Friday, August 18th, 2023.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.