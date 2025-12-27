While former NBA guard Isaiah Thomas has attempted to re-enter the league over the past few years, he's now hinting at playing overseas as the next chapter of his basketball career. Thomas hoped to play one more season in the association, which after the 2021-22 season, led to brief G League stints and 10-day contracts, but never materialized into a standard NBA deal.

Thomas revealed he wants to play basketball, albeit an NBA return or Europe, which Thomas recently hinted at.

“Thinking about slidin to the Euro league…. I just want to HOOP,” Thomas posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

Thomas' last NBA appearance was six games with the Phoenix Suns in 2023-24. Averaging 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, Thomas emerged into a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics. He led the young squad to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017. A hip injury that season, which led to surgery, derailed a promising career for the late second-round pick in 2011.

The Celtics traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the following season. Then, he was traded a second time to the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas played for the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards from 2018 to 2020.

Isaiah Thomas returns to Boston for Celtics anniversary

The Celtics recently honored Isaiah Thomas to commemorate his 52-performance against the Miami Heat on December 30, 2016. Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown shouted Thomas out after the win. What turned out to be IT's final season with the Celtics was Brown's rookie campaign.

After a 129-116 Celtics win against the Heat, Brown joked about Thomas filling his car up with popcorn as a rookie prank during his walk-off interview.

Jaylen Brown was asked in his walk-off interview about getting the win in front of Isaiah Thomas, who was sitting courtside: "IT a legend. I'm still mad he popcorned my car." pic.twitter.com/Xd9IdqUpvf — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 20, 2025

Thomas followed up a 52-point performance in the regular season with a 53-point career-high in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals best-of-7 series against the Wizards.