In another heated chapter of the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta delivered an early jolt, even with the game still ongoing. Off a smooth pick-and-roll in the first quarter, Pritchard waited for the window and tossed the lob high toward the rim. Queta rolled, elevated through traffic, and crushed a soaring alley-oop slam. He crashed to the floor after the dunk, then sprang back up to defend. The arena held its breath. Two points. Then play moved on.

Why the play matters for the Celtics beyond the highlight

This game carried extra weight. Both teams are playing without their superstars, with Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton sidelined. That meant role players had to assume bigger loads. Pritchard stepped straight into that space. This season he is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 assists per game, a clear improvement from last year, and his control of tempo showed on the lob to Queta. Confidence, vision, and timing — all on display in one sequence.

The Celtics entered the night at 18–11, third in the East, riding a three-game winning streak and rested after not playing on Christmas. Fresh legs fueled early pace. Pritchard pushed in transition. Queta added vertical spacing and soft hands at the rim, giving the Celtics a clean pick-and-roll release valve. Simple action became a statement.

The Pacers came in at a miserable 6–24, 14th in the East, and trying to snap a six-game losing streak while also missing Haliburton. They kept competing, but the Celtics are a tough opponent to deal with.

The game remains in progress, and the story is still being written on the court, but one feeling is already clear under the arena lights: if the Celtics keep getting this composure from Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta, how will the Pacers answer as this matchup continues?