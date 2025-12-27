After years of dominating the AFC and becoming 3-time Super Bowl champions, it has all come crashing back to earth for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of cruising into the playoff as the AFC West champions, the Chiefs have suffered throughout the season and they will take a 6-10 record into their final game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

TRENDING: #Chiefs backup quarterback Chris Oladokun has gone viral for sounding exactly like Kansas City starter Patrick Mahomes. 😳😳😳 This may be the craziest thing ever.

pic.twitter.com/LbztmstTuN — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chiefs had high hopes through the middle of the season and they had a chance to rescue their year when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 to increase their record to 6-5 for the season. However, they have lost 5 games in a row and the only team that they are ahead of in the division is Las Vegas.

The cruelest blow was struck in their Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Since losing their remarkable quarterback, the Chiefs have been forced to go with Gardner Minshew and Chris Oladokun under center. Minshew suffered an injury in Week 156 against the Tennessee Titans and Oladokun was forced to replace him.

Article Continues Below

While Oladokun does not have anything close to Mahomes' skill and ability level, he sounds quite a bit like him when he speaks with the media.

The Chiefs' 3rd-string quarterback gave his thoughts on the possible retirement that could be looming for Travis Kelce, and his tone and pacing were much like that of Mahomes. He also echoed Mahomes' thoughts, saying it would be great “for Chiefs Kingdom” if Kelce returned next year.

Oladokun struggled for Chiefs against the Broncos

Kansas City dropped a 20-13 decision to the Denver Broncos on Christmas night. It was a competitive effort for the proud Chiefs, but it was a difficult night for Oladokun. He completed 13 of 22 passes for just 66 yards. He did throw a TD pass to running back Brashard Smith, but his average of 3.0 yards per pass attempt was hard for the Chiefs to accept.