The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets capped off the Christmas Day slate in style, collectively putting forth a matchup that seemed best suited for the NBA playoffs. Arguably the game's most underrated rivalry today, the two squads each pulled off tremendous comebacks and raised their level of play when it mattered most. Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic were each unloading their respective bag of tricks, as they did everything possible to earn a victory.

One of those superstars did not get to finish the game, however. The Timberwolves cornerstone picked up two technical fouls in overtime and was ejected with 20.5 remaining and his squad down 133-130. Minnesota ended the holiday with a stinging 142-138 loss. Edwards was unsurprisingly displeased at his premature exit, but he is not letting that frustration fester for too long.

The two-time All-NBA Second-Team selection, who scored 44 points on 14-of-25 shooting in the hard-fought contest, quickly capitalized on his dismissal. He got together with one of his sponsorship partners, Sprite, and poked fun at himself in a seemingly abrupt advertisement.

In the clip below, Edwards writes “I will not get t'd up” over and over again on a blackboard, a la middle school detention. Say what you want about the 24-year-old guard, but he is certainly a businessman.

Article Continues Below

"I will not get t'd up" Anthony Edwards is writing lines after getting two technical fouls and being ejected from Wolves-Nuggets on Christmas Day 🤣😭 (via @sprite/ IG) pic.twitter.com/tBZsLSaG25 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2025

Some would have channeled their anger in another way. Maybe others would have just taken the diplomatic approach and not said anything at all. And then there are those who try to turn the negative into a profit.

Anthony Edwards is probably smirking after watching the ad, but when he and the Timberwolves (20-11) take the court on Saturday versus the Brooklyn Nets (9-19), fans should not expect to see many smiles. Minnesota will likely have plenty of emotions to unleash.