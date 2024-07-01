In a highly anticipated matchup, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark faced off against Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi for the first time in the WNBA on Sunday.

Back in April, Taurasi made headlines with her “reality is coming” remarks for Clark, who was then playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament. Taurasi's comment suggested that while Clark was a star in college, she would revert to rookie status in the professional league.

Though her maturity and poise in managing her immense fame have made Caitlin Clark a polarizing figure, the Fever rookie has nonetheless been one of the most intensely discussed athletes in the broader American sports landscape.

But after Sunday's game, in which Clark's Fever tripped Taurasi's Mercury 88-82, Taurasi was asked about Clark's impact on women's basketball where the three-time WNBA champion responded with a classy acknowledgment of Clark's contributions.

Finally a WNBA vet that likes Caitlin Clark

“It's amazing. What Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far has been nothing short of remarkable. The one thing that I really love about her … she's put the work in. Even throughout her short WNBA career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her and she keeps showing up and she keeps getting better every single game. So her future is super bright,” said Taurasi.

That's quite the compliment, particularly from Taurasi who is a WNBA veteran for more than two decades. Despite giving Clark some tough love through the media back in April, Taurasi showed nothing but respect for the young star during the Fever-Mercury game. This mutual respect was evident in a friendly exchange between them during a break in play.

Midway through the second quarter, tensions escalated between Fever forward Temi Fagbenle and Mercury guard Natasha Cloud, leading to a verbal altercation that involved other players on the court. This resulted in technical fouls being issued to Fagbenle, Cloud, Erica Wheeler, and Kahleah Copper.

Shortly after the altercation, cameras captured star guards Clark and Taurasi engaged in a friendly chat, both sharing a few smiles and laughs. During their interaction, the longtime Phoenix guard seemed to say something to the Iowa alum that made the latter giggle.

The Diana Taurasi Caitlin Clark duel



Clark was flirting with a triple double with 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds as Indiana came back from a 15-point hole to defeat the Mercury at Footprint Center.

Caitlin Clark shot 4-of-14 from the field during the game, facing variations of defense from six different Mercury players. However, her passing played a big role in the Fever's victory.

Taurasi, the WNBA's oldest active player, remains the benchmark for guards in the league. In Sunday's game, she tallied 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Her teammate Natasha Cloud added 15 points and 7 assists, while center Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 24 points.

It was the very first encounter between Clark and Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, and the 20-year age difference between them is the largest among WNBA guards.

For Clark, facing Taurasi for the first time was another significant milestone in a career already filled with achievements.

Both were No. 1 draft picks with huge responsibilities for a rookie. However, Diana Taurasi, who was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2004, entered the league before the era of social media and NIL deals, which have significantly boosted Clark's profile. Clark's rookie season has been under a much brighter spotlight due to advancements in technology and the WNBA's growth over the past two decades.

It was the first comeback victory from a 15-point deficit for the Fever since 2022. Starting the season 1-8 in May, Indiana turned things around with a 7-4 record in June. Despite not making the playoffs since 2016, they are currently in contention to end their drought.