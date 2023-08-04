Skylar Diggins-Smith has yet to return to the WNBA court this year, as she's still taking her time off from the Phoenix Mercury due to maternity reasons. And if Diggins-Smith's recent comments are any indication, it seems like the two parties will have to bridge a wide chasm if ever the 33-year old point guard were to return to play for the Mercury.

Responding to a tweet by a fan that took note of how the Mercury Twitter account didn't greet Diggins-Smith on her birthday, the veteran floor general proceeded to reveal some points of contention she's had with the franchise over the past year or so.

For starters, Skylar Diggins-Smith revealed that she hasn't been able to make use of the Mercury facilities and avail of team services, such as the aid of massage therapists, chiropractors, and chefs — the availability of which was crucial to her bid to get back in shape after giving birth.

“Sadly, no…or any massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc… they EVERY other player has access to. However I’m still down 48lbs on my own and I’m feeling great! 💪🏽,” Diggins-Smith wrote.

Diggins-Smith clearly feels neglected by the Mercury franchise, as she perceives that the treatment she's been receiving while on maternity leave is inferior than when she asked for time off for other reasons.

“It was all good when I was leaving for personal time!! But when I’m leaving bc I was having complications and scared of risking my child….while leading the league in minutes (pregnant). Trade her?” Diggins-Smith added.

It certainly seems like failing to receive a birthday greeting from the team that employs her was just the tipping point for Skylar Diggins-Smith.

“They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys. We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!!” Diggins-Smith tweeted.

With Diggins-Smith currently on the last year of her deal with the Mercury, it seems like a move to another team at the conclusion of the season is inevitable, especially when taking into account her rocky past with the franchise.