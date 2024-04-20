The Missouri Tigers are looking for a bounce back 2024-25 season. This past year wasn’t the best for them. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 8-24 and they went winless, 0-18, in Southeast Conference play. In order to improve their fortunes and boost their roster, the Tigers, many college basketball teams, have turned to the transfer portal. Missouri just landed its biggest commitment of the transfer portal so far with former Duke forward Mark Mitchell as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Mitchell joins three other new additions for the Tigers via the transfer portal. Missouri landed its first commitment in the portal back in March with former UT Martin guard Jacob Crews. That was followed up with a commitment from Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick and a commitment from former Iowa guard Tony Perkins.
But Mitchell is the biggest pickup to date for Missouri. The Tigers could have a really solid team for the 2024-25 season. Tigers head coach Dennis Gates is surely hoping so. Gates will be entering his third season as head coach of the Tigers.
During his first season with the Tigers, Gates led them to a record of 25-10 and 11-7 in SEC play. They knocked off Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Princeton in the round of 32. With an improved and strengthened roster, Missouri could have a similar year in 2024-25.
Mark Mitchell and the Duke exodus in the transfer portal
Mark Mitchell’s decision to enter the transfer portal and ultimately commit to Missouri was part of what’s become a mass exodus from Duke. The Blue Devils were one of the top teams in the country this past season, but they were upset in the NCAA Tournament by the NC State Wolfpack.
The Blue Devils have one of the best recruiting classes in the country coming in next season highlighted by five-star recruit Cooper Flagg. But with the departures in the transfer portal, the lone returners from last season’s team are Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.
Aside from Mitchell heading to Missouri, the Blue Devils have also lost Sean Stewart, Jeremy Roach, TJ Power, Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves and Jaden Schutt to the transfer portal. They will also be losing Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, both of whom have declared for the NBA Draft.
Mitchell just finished up his sophomore season of college basketball. As a freshman at Duke, he made a solid impact to the tune of 9.1 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.
This season, Mitchell improved his numbers to 11.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 62.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. Mitchell’s minutes per game increased slightly from a little over 27 to a little over 28.
Mitchell is a player who could potentially increase his NBA Draft stock at Missouri. While he was a full-time starter with Duke both seasons as a Blue Devil, he might have been on track to potentially lose playing time due to the incoming freshman next season.