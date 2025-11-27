John Cena is steadily moving toward his final WWE match ever.

With only two dates left before Cena hangs up his boots, his past rival CM Punk recently shared a bold opinion on Cena's final-ever opponent. During his appearance on Up & Adams, Punk claimed that he would have been the “perfect” opponent for Cena to face in his final match. However, he also added in former World Champion Gunther's name as a suitable choice.

“[The] perfect [option] probably would have been me,” Punk claimed. “Right now, I don’t know it’s perfect, but it’s looking like Gunther because I’ve been in the ring with him and I know what he can do, and I don’t know who else in the tournament can beat him right now.”

Gunther recently defeated Carmelo Hayes to qualify for the “Last Time is Now” tournament semi-finals. He also retired Goldberg earlier this year and is, kayfabe-wise, one of the best names to hold the honor of retiring Cena.

Following his loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam in August 2025, the “Ring General” went on a hiatus but made his return a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW against Je'Von Evans.

CM Punk is all praise for WWE icon John Cena's attitude

Article Continues Below

In the same interview on Up & Adams, CM Punk opened up and hailed John Cena's attitude during his entire retirement run tour.

“Cena is, I think, our Wayne Gretzky I’ve been saying. Somebody who’s held it down for a very, very long time,” he added. “Watching him exit with such style and grace and dignity has been a real treat. We don’t often get to say goodbye in real time to our sports heroes, but this is one time we can.”

Cena is next scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames before wrestling his final match on Dec. 13, 2025.