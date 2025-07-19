The GrandWest Arena throbbed with the pulse of destiny as Costello van Steenis, a fighter so often cast as the challenger, flipped the MMA world on its head at PFL Africa. In a seismic, late-round spectacle, Van Steenis submitted the unbeaten titan Johnny Eblen with just 10 seconds remaining in the fifth round, becoming the new PFL Middleweight Champion and forever etching his name in the sport’s global narrative.

DOUBT. HIM. NOW. COSTELLO VAN STEENIS REAR NAKED CHOKE WITH 10 SECONDS LEFT!!#AndNew PFL Middleweight World Champion!#PFLCapeTown 🇿🇦 | TODAY | Grand Arena, GrandWest | Cape Town, South Africa | 🇺🇸 LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/eAby40lnU6 — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Invincible Aura of Eblen

Johnny Eblen entered the historic main event in Cape Town bearing two burdens, his immaculate 16-0 professional record and the imposing, unblemished reputation built in Bellator and transferred to the PFL’s new era. For years, Eblen thrived in adversity, constructing victories over championship talent with a mix of elite wrestling and relentless pressure, a blend that made him a figure nearly synonymous with invincibility in the middleweight division.

Throwback to when Johnny Eblen KO'd

Leon Edwards' brother Fabian and then got into it with Leon.#PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/deR0vLechU — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) February 24, 2024 Expand Tweet

His run had seen him dispatch every contender, most recently defeating elite competitors in both Bellator and the new PFL. Pundits and oddsmakers alike anointed Eblen as the overwhelming favorite. Yet, they had reckoned without the indomitable heart of Costello van Steenis.

The Road Less Traveled: Van Steenis’ Journey

Van Steenis entered the fight as a dangerous, yet still unheralded contender, his 16-3 record overshadowed by Eblen’s perfect run. Known for his versatility and finishing flair—signature submissions, highlight-reel knockouts, and, above all, a refusal to accept limitations, the Dutch-Spanish fighter represented the underdog spirit that MMA fans rally behind. Mere months before, Van Steenis wasn’t in most fan conversations for a title shot. But after spectacular finishes in the 2024 PFL season, he methodically earned his golden opportunity.

Under the bright lights of PFL’s Africa debut, a monumental event marking the continent’s inaugural Champions Series show, few in attendance expected to witness a generational upset. The crowd, a montage of local fight enthusiasts and international observers, hardly blinked as Eblen enacted his typical approach in the early rounds. He pressed forward, suffocated Van Steenis against the fence, and landed with suffocating accuracy. For three rounds, it seemed the script would not be altered.

But as the championship rounds began, cracks began to appear in the champion’s armor. Eblen started to slow, his perpetual motion reduced by Van Steenis’ body shots, clever defensive scrambles, and sheer stubbornness. Unlike so many before him, Van Steenis refused to wilt, surviving deep waters and launching his own offense when opportunities appeared.

Championship Rounds: Rising Tension

Round four saw Van Steenis begin to find his range. Emboldened by survival, he worked off the jab and carved up the champion’s lead leg, gradually foiling Eblen’s powerful wrestling entries. The narrative transformed from mere resilience to urgent threat; by round five, Van Steenis was as much a marauder as a survivor.

Winner by rear-naked choke #AndNew PFL Middleweight World Champion Costello Van Steenis!#PFLCapeTown pic.twitter.com/rWen7fxXs7 — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Still, as the clock ticked down in the final frame, Eblen appeared destined to squeeze out another decision victory, clinching and controlling with textbook veteran tactics. The arena buzzed with anticipation and resignation.

With ten seconds remaining, a window most competitors use to coast, Van Steenis engineered the unthinkable. Seizing an ill-advised takedown attempt from a fading champion, he wrapped up a guillotine choke, curled his arms, and dropped to the canvas with everything at stake. What started as a desperate attempt quickly turned into a technical tightrope: Eblen, the man many thought unbeatable, tapped with nine seconds on the clock.

The Cape Town eruption was instant. Van Steenis leaped to his feet, arms raised, the MMA world spinning in disbelief. Eblen, previously insurmountable, sat stunned in defeat—his reign over, the invincible myth shattered on African soil.

A Champion’s Reflection

In his emotional post-fight remarks, Van Steenis was gracious, even awestruck by his own accomplishment. He credited his team, his preparation, and the lion-hearted belief that kept him alive in moments most would have accepted defeat. “Everyone doubted me, but I always believed. This belt means more than gold; it’s proof that anything can happen if you never quit.”

WHAT A FIGHT! Winner by rear-naked choke #AndNew PFL Middleweight World Champion Costello Van Steenis!#PFLCapeTown 🇿🇦 | TODAY | Grand Arena, GrandWest | Cape Town, South Africa | 🇺🇸 LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/A7IXXWDdsM — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The new era in PFL’s middleweight division dawns in Africa, heralded by the courageous, improbable, and unforgettable victory of a man who defied the odds. In one night, Van Steenis not only won a championship—he won the world’s respect.