Conor McGregor finds himself involved in another public incident once again. The former UFC champions went viral after being seen punching a person at a nightclub in Ibiza in a video shared by The Sun.

While enjoying an evening in the islands just off the Spain coast, the 36-year-old MMA fighter was seen hanging out in the club. An individual walked up to McGregor and shared some words that led to Conor McGregor delivering two left hooks. The club patron fell backward from the blows before the video cut out.

Reports indicate that McGregor was not kicked out of the nightclub after punching the person in the face. However, that individual was removed from the club, per The Sun and TMZ. It appears the club owners sided with Conor McGregor over the incident.

“According to the outlet, McGregor's night wasn't entirely disrupted over the incident … as he was allowed to keep doing his thing, while the patron was kicked out of the venue.”TMZ also claims that they attempted to reach out to a representative of Conor McGregor, but were declined any comments. It remains unclear what was said before the punches were thrown. Potential legal actions are currently unknown at this time.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since losing to Dustin Poirier by a TKO due to doctor stoppage. The Irish fighter snapped his ankle after kicking Poirier in the leg. That fight took place back in July 2021.

Since then, Conor McGregor appeared in the “Ultimate Fighter” as a coach, co-starring with Michael Chandler. The two were originally slated to face off in the octagon after the show. However, that has yet to come to fruition. Despite McGregor insisting he plans to enter the cage again, it's been four years since we've last seen him fight competitively.