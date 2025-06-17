Conor McGregor finds himself involved in another public incident once again. The former UFC champions went viral after being seen punching a person at a nightclub in Ibiza in a video shared by The Sun.

While enjoying an evening in the islands just off the Spain coast, the 36-year-old MMA fighter was seen hanging out in the club. An individual walked up to McGregor and shared some words that led to Conor McGregor delivering two left hooks. The club patron fell backward from the blows before the video cut out.

Reports indicate that McGregor was not kicked out of the nightclub after punching the person in the face. However, that individual was removed from the club, per The Sun and TMZ. It appears the club owners sided with Conor McGregor over the incident.