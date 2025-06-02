The Professional Fighters League has officially unveiled the full fight card for its highly anticipated Cape Town event, set to take place at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on July 19, 2025. This historic night will mark not only the PFL’s first foray into Africa, but also the continent’s introduction to a truly global MMA spectacle. With a lineup that blends world-class talent, rising stars, and the launch of the inaugural PFL Africa Tournament, this event is poised to be a watershed moment for mixed martial arts on the African continent.

A Landmark for African MMA

The PFL’s global expansion has been nothing short of meteoric, but bringing its Champions Series to Africa represents a new frontier. The Grand Arena in Cape Town will play host to a night that promises to be as significant for local fans as it is for the sport’s international growth. The event will showcase both the first round of the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament—featuring eight-man brackets in the heavyweight and bantamweight divisions—and a stacked Champions Series card brimming with elite fighters from around the world.

Tickets are already on sale via Ticketpro, and with the buzz surrounding this event, a sell-out crowd seems all but guaranteed.

Star-Studded Champions Series Main Card

The Champions Series portion of the card, which kicks off at 8:30 PM SAST (2:30 PM EST), is headlined by some of the sport’s most compelling athletes.

Main Event: Eblen vs. van Steenis

Undefeated Middleweight World Champion Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0) puts his perfect record and title on the line against Spain’s Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis (16-3). Eblen, known for his relentless pace and all-around skill set, faces a dangerous challenger in van Steenis, who is riding a wave of momentum and looking to make history as the first Spanish PFL champion.

Co-Main Event: Ditcheva vs. Inaba

In the co-main slot, women’s flyweight sensation Dakota “Dangerous” Ditcheva (14-0) faces Hawaii’s Sumiko “Lady Samurai” Inaba (8-1). Ditcheva, already considered one of the top pound-for-pound female fighters in MMA, will look to extend her undefeated streak against Inaba, a dynamic striker with a penchant for highlight-reel finishes.

Other Intriguing Matchups

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup for hardcore fans is the featherweight showcase between AJ “Mercenary” McKee (22-2), the former Bellator champion, and Russia’s Akhmed Magomedov (11-1), a protégé of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. McKee’s flair and finishing ability will be tested against Magomedov’s suffocating grappling and tactical prowess, a classic striker vs. grappler showdown with global implications.

Adding further intrigue, Light Heavyweight World Champion Corey Anderson (18-6) moves up in weight to challenge 2024 PFL Heavyweight Champion Denis Goltsov (36-8). Anderson’s wrestling pedigree and Goltsov’s knockout power make this a can’t-miss clash of styles, with both men looking to make a statement in a new division.

Rounding out the Champions Series is a lightweight battle between Russia’s Artur Zaynukov (16-4), fresh off an impressive run at Battle of the Giants, and Japan’s Takeshi Izumi (6-3), a RIZIN veteran and decorated wrestler. This bout promises high-level grappling exchanges and could have major implications for the lightweight landscape.

Full PFL Africa Fight Card

Before the Champions Series lights up the arena, the afternoon will see the launch of the PFL Africa Tournament, broadcast locally on SuperSport and Canal+, and internationally on DAZN. The tournament features eight-man brackets in both the heavyweight and bantamweight divisions, with fighters from across Africa and beyond vying for regional supremacy and a shot at global recognition.

Saturday, July 19 – 8:30 PM SAST / 2:30 PM EST

Middleweight World Championship Main Event: Johnny Eblen (16-0) vs. Costello van Steenis (16-3)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-1)

Featherweight Showcase Bout: AJ McKee (22-2) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (11-1)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Artur Zaynukov (16-4) vs. Takeshi Izumi (6-3)

Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Corey Anderson (18-6) vs. Denis Goltsov (36-8)

Saturday, July 19 – 4:30 PM SAST / 10:30 AM EST