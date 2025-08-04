Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially confirmed that his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, will make his much-anticipated return to the PFL Smart Cage. The undefeated Dagestani champion is set to put his lightweight title on the line in a blockbuster rematch against Paul Hughes at the PFL Champion Series on October 4th—setting the stage for one of the most compelling storylines of the fall MMA season.

Khabib confirms Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 is set for October 4 in Dubai. 😳 pic.twitter.com/yAp2zOqtVC — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) August 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the legendary former UFC lightweight champion and now a powerful voice in the global MMA landscape, made it clear during a recent media appearance: “Usman is ready. The rematch with Paul Hughes is set. October 4th, PFL Champion Series. He wants to remind everyone why he is the best at 155.” The confirmation brings clarity to a months-long swirl of speculation about Usman’s next title defense and cements the champion’s intent to silence any lingering doubt stemming from their previous encounter.

For Usman, fighting under the ever-watchful eye of cousin and mentor Khabib, expectations are sky-high. The 26-year-old phenom remains undefeated in professional MMA, known for his crisp striking, tactical IQ, and his Dagestani-honed wrestling pedigree. But nothing captures the imagination of fans like the drama of a well-earned rematch, especially when the challenger, Paul Hughes, is hungry for redemption.

Unfinished Business for Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes

Their first showdown, a back-and-forth battle that many called a candidate for “Fight of the Year,” ended with Usman Nurmagomedov escaping with his PFL lightweight belt intact. The judges’ decision raised eyebrows, with scores across the board reflecting the bout’s razor-thin margins. While Usman demonstrated his trademark composure and grappling prowess, Hughes shocked many by matching the champ’s intensity and even threatening with his own submission attempts and striking flurries.

🇷🇺 Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes 🇮🇪 ▶️Watch the Full Fight on the PFL YouTube Channel or PFL App TODAY

🔗https://t.co/EsQmqaAgoJ pic.twitter.com/KOYKKYfTmW — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 23, 2025

For Paul Hughes, the result sparked both pride and frustration. He proved he belonged at the elite level and left the cage believing he’d done enough to capture the crown. Ever since, Hughes has campaigned vocally for a sequel, angling for adjustments, redemption, and a crack at making history by dethroning one of MMA’s fastest-rising stars.

Now, he gets his chance.

The narrative heading into October 4th is clear: both men have everything to prove. For Usman, another win over an elite contender like Hughes would add yet another validation point to a rapidly growing legacy. More importantly, it would reinforce the Nurmagomedov family’s status as a dynasty, remarkable for its relentless work ethic, unmatched grappling, and championship mentality.

Failure, however, would send shockwaves not just through Usman’s career, but across the promotional landscape. As the face of the PFL lightweight division, a loss would break Usman’s undefeated streak and mark a monumental triumph for Hughes and Irish MMA at large.

For Paul Hughes, the rematch is about more than just a belt; it’s a chance to rewrite history, prove doubters wrong, and step into the spotlight as a champion. His journey to this second opportunity has been marked by resilience, improvements in his game, and an unwavering belief in his ability to seize the moment.

From a tactical perspective, this fight offers rich intrigue. Usman Nurmagomedov’s skillset is well-known; he blends the fabled Nurmagomedov wrestling with swift, accurate striking and a deep gas tank. He’s methodical yet explosive, and his ability to maintain control and pace sets him apart from most competitors. The PFL Smart Cage, with its unique rules and stakes, only amplifies the challenge.

Paul Hughes, however, is not the same fighter Usman met in their first contest. Since that razor-close loss, he has overhauled aspects of his training, focusing on defensive wrestling, scrambling, and striking volume. Known for his heart, cardio, and clean boxing, Hughes has developed a knack for adapting mid-fight attributes that will be crucial if he finds himself pressed against the cage or battling out from under Nurmagomedov’s smothering top control.

As always, the question lingers: can Hughes stuff the takedowns, make Usman hesitate, and turn the tide? Or will Usman’s relentless grappling, technical striking, and “championship IQ” stifle every comeback attempt?

With official confirmation in the books, the countdown to PFL Champion Series is on. If their first meeting was any indication, fight fans should expect nothing short of fireworks as Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes step into the Smart Cage to settle the score and define their legacies once and for all.