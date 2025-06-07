Amanda Nunes, who stepped away from the UFC two years ago, is gearing up for a comeback to reclaim her women’s bantamweight title. Regarded by many as the greatest female fighter in MMA history, “The Lioness” has her sights set on the winner of Saturday’s UFC 316 co-main event between Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison. Nunes’ return shakes up the division, with fans and contenders eager to see her back in the Octagon. Whoever comes out on top this weekend will be the target of Nunes’ next training camp.

“I’m ready,” said the 37-year-old in a recent interview with the New York Post.

Nunes says she’s coming back to the UFC no matter who wins the UFC316 co-main event. While she’s picking Kayla Harrison to win by decision, Nunes made it clear she’s just as ready to complete her trilogy with Julianna Peña if Peña comes out on top.

“I missed [fighting] so much. My baby is big now. She didn't sleep much at night [as a baby] and I was concerned about that because we fighters need sleep. But now, my baby is bigger and I'm ready to go. Kayla or Julianna, I'm going to be ready,” Nunes said via ESPN.

Nunes’ comeback raises the stakes for the Peña vs. Harrison clash. The fight no longer just decides the bantamweight champion—it sets up a blockbuster showdown with the most decorated female fighter in MMA history.

Amanda Nunes' unfinished business in the UFC

While a trilogy with Peña would settle their 1-1 series, fans and UFC executives alike seem more interested in a fresh matchup with Kayla Harrison. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former face of the PFL, Harrison offers both star power and a new challenge, making a bout with Nunes the most compelling women’s fight the UFC could book in 2025.

Nunes and Peña first met at UFC 269, where Peña was widely counted out. Nunes was at the peak of her dominance, while Peña had struggled with consistency throughout her career.

But in a stunning twist, Peña executed a smart, relentless strategy—shutting down Nunes’ jab, wearing her down, and locking in a second-round submission to claim the title in what many consider the biggest upset in women’s MMA history.

In their rematch at UFC 277, Nunes flipped the script entirely. She knocked Peña down repeatedly and controlled the fight from start to finish, earning a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

Whoever emerges victorious on June 7, the UFC has a strong narrative lined up for Amanda Nunes’ comeback.

That said, some fans have expressed concern that if Nunes reclaims the title and then retires again, the women’s bantamweight division could be left in disarray. Nunes addressed that directly during a Q&A, stressing that her return isn’t a one-time push for the belt. Instead, she made it clear she’s back for the foreseeable future and plans to keep fighting until her body no longer allows her to compete at a top-tier level.