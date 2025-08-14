Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis has hinted at pursuing a mixed martial arts career once his time in the NBA ends. In a recent interview with Sporta Centrs, the 30-year-old Latvian detailed his passion for the sport and his involvement in a developing MMA-related project.

“MMA is a sport that is very close to my heart. Number one in terms of viewing,” Porzingis said. “It is something that I am passionate about, which is why I decided to participate in a new MMA project. Everything is still in progress – when we get closer to the final result, I will be able to tell you more.”

Porzingis also revealed that he has dabbled in MMA training during offseasons but has refrained from serious competition during his basketball career due to agreements with his former clubs.

“This summer I played a little tennis and padel tennis — very good sports in the summer, especially in the fresh air,” he said. “I have also tried my hand at MMA, but I promised one of the clubs I represented that I would not do it during my career. I am ‘saving up’ to start an MMA career after the bass (laughs).”

Porzingis was acquired by Atlanta at the end of June in a three-team trade. The Boston Celtics sent him and a 2026 second-round pick to the Hawks, acquiring Georges Niang, a 2031 second-round pick, and cash considerations, while the Brooklyn Nets received Terrance Mann and the draft rights to Drake Powell, the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Niang’s time in Boston was brief. The Celtics later flipped him, along with two second-round picks, to the Utah Jazz in exchange for RJ Luis Jr. The move created salary cap flexibility for Boston to sign forward Chris Boucher to a one-year deal.

During the 2024–25 season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range in 42 appearances.

A veteran of nine NBA seasons, Porzingis entered the league in 2015 as the No. 4 overall pick by the New York Knicks. He later played for the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards before joining the Celtics, where he helped secure an NBA championship in 2024 before being traded to Atlanta.

Porzingis’s interest in MMA adds him to a growing list of professional athletes who have expressed curiosity about transitioning to combat sports after their primary careers. While it remains to be seen if he will compete professionally, his remarks suggest a genuine enthusiasm for the discipline and its training.

For now, Porzingis’s focus remains on preparing for his first season with the Hawks. Atlanta will look to integrate him into a roster that already features All-Star guard Trae Young and rising forward Jalen Johnson. If his post-basketball plans come to fruition, fans could one day see him trading the hardwood for the octagon.