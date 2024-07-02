The MTG Universes Beyond Assassin's Creed set is soon coming out and fans are curious what cards will be coming out. Ubisoft's iconic video game franchise is now going to be in cardboard form, which makes it all the more intriguing to know how each card from the game will play out.

With that being said, here's every monocolored card coming out in the MTG Assassin's Creed set.

MTG Assassin's Creed Cards

Like every other set before it, MTG Assassin's Creed will have original prints and reprints.

Caduceus, Staff of Hermes

Caduceus, Staff of Hermes is a three-cost (two generic and one white) artifact equipment that gives equipped creature Lifelink. As long as you have 30 or more life, equipped creature gets +5/+5 and has indestructible and “Prevent all damage that would be dealt to this creature.” Its equip cost is two white.

Distract the Guards

Distract the Guards is a three-cost (one generic and two white) sorcery spell that introduces the new mechanic known as Freerunning. This new mechanic is an alternate mana cost that controllers may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if they dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander. Then it creates three 1/1 white Human Rogue creature tokens.

Fall of the First Civilization

Fall of the First Civilization is a three-cost (two generic and one white) enchantment saga. It has three lore counters:

I: You and target opponent each draw two cards.

You and target opponent each draw two cards. II: Exile target artifact an opponent controls.

Exile target artifact an opponent controls. III: Each player chooses three nonland permanents they control. Destroy all other nonland permanents.

Haystack

Haystack is a two-cost (one generic and one white) artifact. For two generic mana, it has a tapped ability that makes a target creature you control phase out.

Hookblade

Hookblade is a two-cost (one generic and one white) artifact equipment. When Hookblade enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control. Equipped creature gets +1/+0. As long as it's your turn, equipped creature has Flying. Its equip cost is two generic.

Layla Hassan

Layla Hassan is a four-cost (three generic and one white) legendary creature with First Strike. When Layla Hassan enters the battlefield and whenever one or more Assassins you control deal combat damage to a player, return target historic card from your graveyard to your hand.

Path to Exile

One of the staple white cards is coming to the MTG Assassin's Creed set. Path to Exile is a one-cost (one white) instant spell. It exiles a target creature. Its controller then may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Reconnaissance

Reconnaissance is a one-cost (one white) enchantment. For zero mana, remove target attacking creature you control from combat and untap it. (If you activate during end of combat, the creature will untap after it deals combat damage.)

Rest in Peace

Rest in Peace is a two-cost (one generic and one white) enchantment. When Rest in Peace enters the battlefield, exile all graveyards. If a card or token would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Senu, Keen-Eyed Protector

Senu, Keen-Eyed Protector is a two-cost (one generic and one white) legendary creature with Flying and Vigilance. It has a tapped ability that exiles itself in exchange for the controller to gain 2 life and scry 2. When a legendary creature you control attacks and isn't blocked, if Senu is exiled, put it onto the battlefield attacking.

Tax Collector

Tax Collector is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature. When Tax Collector enters the battlefield, choose one:

Tax – Until your next turn, spells your opponents cast cost one generic more to cast.

Arrest – Detain target creature an opponent controls. (Until your next turn, that creature can't attack or block and its activated abilities can't be activated.)

Templar Knight

Templar Knight is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature with Vigilance. For one white mana, tap five untapped attacking creatures you control named Templar Knight: Search your library for a legendary artifact card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. A deck can have any number of cards named Templar Knight.

What Must Be Done

What Must Be Done is a five-cost (three generic and two white) sorcery spell. Choose one:

Let the World Burn – Destroy all artifacts and creatures.

Release Juno – Return target historic permanent card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It enters with two additional +1/+1 counters on it if it's a creature. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Assassin Gauntlet

Assassin Gauntlet is a three-cost (two generic and two blue) artifact equipment. When Assassin Gauntlet enters the battlefield, target up to one creature and one player. Attach this Equipment to that creature, and tap all creatures that player controls. Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has “Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card. Then discard a card.” Its equip cost is two generic.

Ballad of the Black Flag

Ballad of the Black Flag is a three-cost (one generic and two blue) enchantment saga. It has four lore counters:

I, II, III: Mill three cards. You may put a historic card from among them into your hand. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

IV: Historic spells you cast this turn cost two generic less to cast.

Brotherhood Spy

Brotherhood Spy is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) creature. At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control a legendary Assassin, Brotherhood Spy gets +1/+0 until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

Coastal Piracy

Coastal Piracy is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) enchantment. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to an opponent, you may draw a card.

Crystal Skull, Isu Spyglass

Crystal Skull, Isu Spyglass is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) legendary artifact. You may look at the top card of your library any time. You may play historic lands and cast historic spells from the top of your library. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.) It has a tapped ability that gives one blue mana.

Desynchronization

Desynchronization is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) instant spell. Return each nonland permanent that’s not historic to its owner’s hand. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Eagle Vision

Eagle Vision is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) sorcery spell. It has a Freerunning cost of one generic and one blue (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Draw three cards.

Escape Detection

Escape Detection is a three-cost (one generic and two blue) instant spell. It has a Freerunning cost: Return a blue creature you control to its owner's hand. (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Return target creature to its owner's hand. Draw a card.

Evie Frye

Evie Fyre is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) legendary creature. Partner with Jacob Frye (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Jacob into their hand from their library, then shuffle.) It has a tapped ability for one generic, Tap: Draw a card, then discard a card. When you discard a creature card this way, target creature you control can’t be blocked this turn.

Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) legendary creature. It has a mana ability for three generic and two blue: until end of turn, Thopters you control have base power and toughness X/X, where X is the number of cards in your hand. It also has a tapped ability for two generic and one blue: Draw a card, then discard a card. If the discarded card was an artifact card, exile it from your graveyard. If you do, create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 0/2 Thopter artifact creature with flying in addition to its other types.

Loyal Inventor

Loyal Inventor is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) creature with Vigilance. When Loyal Inventor enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an artifact card, reveal it, then shuffle. Put that card into your hand if you control an Assassin. Otherwise, put that card on top of your library.

Propaganda

Propaganda is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) enchantment. Creatures can't attack you unless their controller pays two generic for each creature they control that's attacking you.

Temporal Trespass

Temporal Tress pass is an 11-cost (eight generic and three blue) sorcery spell. Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for one generic mana.) Take an extra turn after this one. Exile Temporal Trespass.

Assassin Initiate

Assassin Initiate is a one-cost (one black) creature. It has a mana ability for one generic: Assassin Initiate gains your choice of Flying, Deathtouch, or Lifelink until end of turn.

Black Market Connections

Black Market Connections is a three-cost (two generic and one black) enchantment. At the beginning of your precombat main phase, choose one or more:

Sell Contraband – Create a Treasure token. You lose 1 life.

Buy Information – Draw a card. You lose 2 life.

Hire a Mercenary – Create a 3/2 colorless Shapeshifter creature token with changeling. You lose 3 life. (It has every creature type.)

Chain Assassination

Chain Assassination is a four-cost (two generic and two black) instant spell. It has a Freerunning cost of one generic and one black (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Destroy target creature. If another creature died this turn, draw a card.

Conspiracy

Conspiracy is a five-cost (three generic and two black) enchantment. As Conspiracy enters the battlefield, choose a creature type. Creatures you control are the chosen type. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren’t on the battlefield.

Cover of Darkness

Cover of Darkness is a two-cost (one generic and one black) enchantment. As Cover of Darkness enters the battlefield, choose a creature type. Creatures of the chosen type have fear. (They can't be blocked except by artifact creatures and/or black creatures.)

Desmond Miles

Desmond Miles is a two-cost (one generic and one black) legendary creature with Menace. He gets +1/+0 for each other Assassin you control and each Assassin card in your graveyard. Whenever Desmond Miles deals combat damage to a player, surveil X, where X is the amount of damage it dealt to that player.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Ezio Auditore da Firenze is a two-cost (one generic and one black) legendar​​​​​​y creature. Assassin spells you cast have freerunning: two black (You may cast a spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Whenever Ezio deals combat damage to a player, you may pay one white, one blue, one black, one red, and one green if that player has ten or less life. When you do, that player loses the game.

Fatal Push

Fatal Push is a one-cost (one black) instant spell. Destroy target creature if it has mana value 2 or less. It has Revolt — Destroy that creature if it has mana value 4 or less instead if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn.

Go for the Throat

Go for the Throat is a two-cost (one generic and one black) instant spell. Destroy target nonartifact creature.

Hemlock Vial

Hemlock Vial is a two-cost (one generic and one black) artifact. When Hemlock Vial enters the battlefield, you draw a card and you lose 1 life. It has tapped ability for one black – Sacrifice Hemlock Vial: Each equipped creature and Equipment you control gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Jacob Frye

Jacob Frye is a three-cost (two generic and one black) legendary creature. Partner with Evie Frye. (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Evie into their hand from their library, then shuffle) Whenever one or more Assassins you control deal combat damage to a player, exile up to one target Assassin card or card with Freerunning from your graveyard. If you do, copy it. You may cast the copy.

Murder

Murder is a three-cost (one generic and two black) instant instant spell. Destroy target creature.

Petty Larceny

Petty Larceny is a four-cost (three generic and one black) sorcery spell. It has a Freerunning cost of one generic and one black (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Look at the top two cards of target opponent's library and exile those cards face down. You may play those cards for as long as they remain exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast them. Create a Treasure token.

Phantom Blade

Phantom Blade is a five-cost (four generic and one black) artifact equipment. When Phantom Blade enters the battlefield, attach it to up to one target creature you control. Destroy up to one other target creature. Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has menace. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.) It has an equip cost of two generic.

Restart Sequence

Restart Sequence is a four-cost (three generic and one black) sorcery spell. It has a Freerunning cost of one generic and one black (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Roshan, Hidden Magister

Roshan, Hidden Magister is a four-cost (three generic and one black) legendary creature. Other creatures you control are Assassins in addition to their other types. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield. Face-down creatures you control have menace. Whenever a permanent you control is turned face up, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Royal Assassin

Royal Assassin is a three-cost (one generic and two black) creature. It has a tapped ability: Destroy target tapped creature.

The Revelations of Ezio

The Revelations of Ezio four-cost (two generic and two black) enchantment saga. It has three lore counters:

I: Destroy target tapped creature an opponent controls.

II: Whenever an Assassin you control attacks this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

III: Return target Assassin creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Alexios, Deimos of Kosmos

Alexios, Deimos of Kosmos is a four-cost (three generic and one red) legendary creature with Trample. He must attack each turn if able, can't be sacrificed, and can't attack its owner. At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player gains control of Alexios, untaps it, and puts a +1/+1 counter on it. It gains haste until end of turn.

Cathartic Reunion

Cathartic Reunion is a two-cost (one Generic, one red) sorcery spell. As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard two cards. Draw three cards.

Hidden Footblade

Hidden Footblade is a one-cost (one red) artifact equipment with Flash. When Hidden Footblade enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control. That creature gains first strike until end of turn. Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and has haste. Its equip cost is two generic (Equip only as a sorcery.)

Monastery Raid

Monastery Raid is a three-cost (two generic and one red) sorcery spell. It has a Freerunning cost of X generic and one red (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player with an Assassin or a Commander this turn.) Exile the top two cards of your library. If the freerunning cost of this spell has been paid, exile the top X generic cards of your library instead. You can play the exiled cards until the end of your next turn.

Origin of the Hidden Ones

Origin of the Hidden Ones is a four-cost (three generic and one red) enchantment saga. It has three lore counters:

I: Origin of the Hidden Ones deals 4 damage to any target.

II: Create two 1/1 black Assassin creature tokens with menace.

III: Whenever an Assassin you control attacks this turn, create a 1/1 black Assassin creature token with menace that's tapped and attacking.

Overpowering Attack

Overpowering Attack is a five-cost (three generic and two red) sorcery spell. It has a Freerunning cost of two generic and one red (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Untap all creatures you control that attacked this turn. After this main phase, there is an additional combat phase followed by an additional main phase.

The Spear of Leonidas

The Spear of Leonidas is a three-cost (two generic, one red) legendary artifact equipment. Whenever equipped creature attacks, choose one:

Bull Rush – It gains double strike until end of turn.

Summon – Create Phobos, a legendary 3/2 red Horse creature token.

Revalation – Discard two cards, then draw two cards.

Its equip cost is two generic.

Aveline de Grandpré

Aveline de Grandpré is a four-cost (two generic and two green) legendary creature with Deathtouch. Whenever a creature you control with deathtouch deals combat damage to a player, put that many +1/+1 counters on that creature. It has a Disguise cost of one black one green (You may cast this card face down for three generic as a 2/2 creature with ward two generic. Turn it face up any time for its disguise cost.)

Hunter's Bow

Hunter's Bow is a two-cost (one generic and one green) artifact equipment. When Hunter’s Bow enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control. That creature deals damage equal to its power to up to one target creature you don’t control. Equipped creature has reach and ward two generic. It has an equip cost of one generic.

Palazzo Archers

Palazzo Archers is a three-cost (two generic, one green creature) creature with Reach. Whenever a creature with Flying attacks you or a planeswalker you control, Palazzo Archers deals damage equal to its power to that creature.

The Aesir Escape Valhalla

The Aesir Escape Valhalla is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment saga. It has three lore counters:

I: Exile a permanent card from your graveyard. You gain life equal to its mana value.

II: Put a number of +1/+1 counters on target creature you control equal to the mana value of the exiled card.

III: Return The Aesir Escape Valhalla and the exiled card to their owner’s hand.

Viewpoint Synchronization

Viewpoint Synchronization is a five-cost (four generic and one green) sorcery spell. It has a Freerunning cost of two generic and one green (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.) Search your library for up to three basic land cards and reveal them. Put two of them onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.