MTG's Bloomburrow is set for release soon, featuring four preconstructed commander decks, including Family Matters. Led by Zinnia, Valley's Voice, this deck mainly focuses on the new Offspring mechanic. To explain the gist of the new mechanic, each creature will enter the battlefield with a weaker copy of itself. While weaker copies will enter, they will supposedly buff Zinnia's power.

The question is, will Family Matters be a powerful preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is a complete deck reveal.

MTG Family Matters Commander Deck

MTG's Bloomburrow preconstructed commander decks will hit local game stores (LGS) on August 2, 2024. Prices for each deck are expected to range from $47 to $50, depending on the store.

If players are interested in the Bloomburrow precons, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Family Matters deck.

Commander

Each preconstructed deck is expected to include two commander cards. However, as of this publishing, only the primary commander has been revealed.

Zinnia, Valley's Voice

MTG Family Matters' gameplay will mainly revolve around Zinnia, Valley's Voice's abilities. This commander is a three-cost (one blue, one red, and one white) legendary creature with Flying. It gets +X/+0, where X is the number of other creatures you control with base power one. Then it gives all other creature spells the new mechanic debuting in MTG Bloomburrow known as Offspring.

Offspring is an additional cost, and players may pay an additional amount of mana upon casting creatures. In this case, Zinnia gives the creature spells Offspring 2. For an additional two generic mana, whichever creature spell a player is casting will spawn a 1/1 token copy of itself.

Because these creatures will have 1/1 token copies of themselves, Zinnia will have more chances of triggering its first ability, buffing his power abundantly. That's given players can create a plethora of 1/1 token copies.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Family Matters Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Family Matters in no particular order.

Agate Instigator

Agate Instigator is a two-cost (one generic and one red) creature with Offspring 2 (one generic and one red). Whenever another creature you control enters, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Jacked Rabbit

Jacked Rabbit is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature with an additional casting cost of X. It's up to players how much mana they want to spend for X. Jacked Rabbit has Ravenous wherein this creature enters with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is five or more, draw a card when it enters. Whenever Jacked Rabbit attacks, create a number of 1/1 white Rabbit creature tokens equal to Jacked Rabbit’s power.

Loyal Warhound

Loyal Warhound is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature with Vigilance. When Loyal Warhound enters the battlefield, if an opponent controls more lands than you, search your library for a basic Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Ornithopter of Paradise

Ornithopter of Paradise is a two-cost (two generic) artifact creature with Flying. It has a tapped ability, add one mana of any color.

Plumecreed Escort

Plumecreed Escort is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) creature with Flash and Flying. When Plumecreed Escort enters, target creature you control gains hexproof until end of turn.

Pollywog Prodigy

Pollywog Prodigy is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) creature with Evolve. Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell with mana value less than Pollywog Prodigy’s power, draw a card.

Selfless Spirit

Selfless Spirit is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature with Flying. Sacrifice Selfless Spirit: Creatures you control gain indestructible until end of turn.

Spirited Companion

Spirited Companion is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature. When Spirited Companion enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive

Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) legendary creature. Creatures you control with power or toughness 1 or less can’t be blocked.

Aether Channeler

Aether Channeler is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) creature. When Aether Channeler enters the battlefield, choose one:

Create a 1/1 white Bird creature token with flying.

Return another target nonland permanent to its owner’s hand.

Draw a card.

Blade Splicer

Blade Splicer is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature. When Blade Splicer enters the battlefield, create a 3/3 colorless Phyrexian Golem artifact creature token.

Circuit Mender

Circuit Mender is a three-cost (three generic) artifact creature. When Circuit Mender enters the battlefield, you gain 2 life. When Circuit Mender leaves the battlefield, draw a card.

Combat Celebrant

Combat Celebrant is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature. If Combat Celebrant hasn’t been exerted this turn, you may exert it as it attacks. When you do, untap all other creatures you control and after this phase, there is an additional combat phase. (An exerted creature won’t untap during your next untap step.)

Devilish Valet

Devilish Valet is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature with Trample and Haste. It also has Alliance which is whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, double Devilish Valet’s power until end of turn.

Hanged Executioner

Hanged Executioner is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature with Flying. When Hanged Executioner enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

It has a mana ability that costs three generic and one white: Exile Hanged Executioner: Exile target creature.

Inspiring Overseer

Inspiring Overseer is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature with Flying. When Inspiring Overseer enters the battlefield, you gain 1 life and draw a card.

Rapid Augmenter

Rapid Augmenter is a three-cost (one generic, one blue, and one red) creature with Haste. Whenever another creature you control with base power 1 enters, it gains haste until end of turn. Whenever another creature you control enters, if it wasn’t cast, put a +1/+1 counter on Rapid Augmenter and Rapid Augmenter can’t be blocked this turn.

Skyclave Apparition

Skyclave Apparition is a three-cost (one generic and two white) creature. When Skyclave Apparition enters the battlefield, exile up to one target nonland, nontoken permanent you don’t control with mana value 4 or less. When Skyclave Apparition leaves the battlefield, the exiled card’s owner creates an X/X blue Illusion creature token, where X is the mana value of the exiled card.

Thopter Engineer

Thopter Engineer is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature. When Thopter Engineer enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying. Artifact creatures you control have haste.

Curiosity Crafter

Curiosity Crafter is a four-cost (three generic and one blue) creature with Flying. You have no maximum hand size. Whenever a creature token you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Jazal Goldmane

Jazal Goldmane is a four-cost (two generic and two white) legendary creature with First Strike. It has a mana ability of three generic and two white: Attacking creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of attacking creatures.

Luminous Broodmoth

Luminous Broodmoth is a four-cost (two generic and two white) creature with Flying. Whenever a creature you control without flying dies, return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control with a flying counter on it.

Restoration Angel

Restoration Angel is a four-cost (three generic and one white) creature with Flash and Flying. When Restoration Angel enters the battlefield, you may exile target non-Angel creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Rose Room Treasurer

Rose Room Treasurer is a four-cost (three generic and one red) creature with Alliance which entails whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, create a Treasure token if this is the first or second time this ability has resolved this turn. Otherwise, you may pay X. When you do, Rose Room Treasurer deals X damage to any target.

Solemn Simulacrum

Solemn Simulacrum is a four-cost (four generic) artifact creature. When Solemn Simulacrum enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. When Solemn Simulacrum dies, you may draw a card.

Arthur, Marigold Knight

Arthur, Marigold Knight is a five-cost (two generic, one blue, one red, and one white) legendary creature with Haste. Whenever Arthur, Marigold Knight and at least one other creature attack, look at the top six cards of your library. You may put a creature card from among them onto the battlefield tapped and attacking. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. Return that creature to its owner’s hand at end of combat.

Boss's Chauffeur

Boss's Chaufer is a five-cost (four generic and one white) creature. Boss’s Chauffeur enters the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to one plus the number of other creatures you control. It also has Alliance, whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Boss’s Chauffeur. Then when Boss’s Chauffeur dies, create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token for each +1/+1 counter on it.

Cloudblazer

Cloudblazer is a five-cost (three generic, one white, and one blue) creature with Flying. When Cloudblazer enters the battlefield, you gain 2 life and draw two cards.

Illusory Ambusher

Illusory Ambusher is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) creature with Flash. Whenever Illusory Ambusher is dealt damage, draw that many cards.

Shield Broker

Shield Broker is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) creature. When Shield Broker enters the battlefield, put a shield counter on target noncommander creature you don’t control. You gain control of that creature for as long as it has a shield counter on it. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Siege-Gang Commander

Siege-Gang Commander is a five-cost (three generic and two red) creature. When Siege-Gang Commander enters the battlefield, create three 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens. It also has a mana ability for one generic and one red, Sacrifice a Goblin: Siege-Gang Commander deals 2 damage to any target.

Inferno Titan

Inferno Titan is a six-cost (four generic and two red) creature. It has a mana ability for one red, Inferno Titan gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Whenever Inferno Titan enters the battlefield or attacks, it deals 3 damage divided as you choose among one, two, or three targets.

Sun Titan

Sun Titan is a six-cost (four generic and two white) creature with Vigilance. Whenever Sun Titan enters the battlefield or attacks, you may return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Angel of the Ruins

Angel of the Ruins is a seven-cost (five generic and two white) artifact creature with Flying. When Angel of the Ruins enters the battlefield, exile up to two target artifacts and/or enchantments. It has Plainscycling 2 (For two generic mana, Discard this card: Search your library for a Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Junk Winder

Junk Winder is a seven-cost (five generic and two blue) creature that has an affinity for tokens (This spell costs one generic mana less to cast for each token you control.) Whenever a token enters the battlefield under your control, tap target nonland permanent an opponent controls. It doesn’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Elspeth, Sun's Champion

Elspeth, Sun's Champion is a six-cost (four generic and two white) legendary planeswalker.

+1: Create three 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

−3: Destroy all creatures with power 4 or greater.

−7: You get an emblem with “Creatures you control get +2/+2 and have flying.”

Path to Exile

Path to Exile is a one-cost (one white) instant spell. Exile target creature. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Rapid Hybridization

Rapid Hybridization is a one-cost (one blue) instant spell. Destroy target creature. It can’t be regenerated. That creature’s controller creates a 3/3 green Frog Lizard creature token.

Chart a Course

Chart a Course is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) sorcery spell. Draw two cards. Then discard a card unless you attacked this turn.

Martial Coup

Martial Coup is a two-cost (two white) sorcery spell with an additional casting cost of X. Create X 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens. If X is 5 or more, destroy all other creatures.

Pull from Tomorrow

Pull from Tomorrow is a two-cost (two blue) instant spell with an additional casting cost of X. Draw X cards, then discard a card.

Stolen by the Fae

Stolen by the Fae is a two-cost (two blue) sorcery spell with an additional casting cost of X. Return target creature with mana value X to its owner’s hand. You create X 1/1 blue Faerie creature tokens with flying.

Cut a Deal

Cut a Deal is a three-cost (two generic and one white) sorcery spell. Each opponent draws a card, then you draw a card for each opponent who drew a card this way.

Aetherize

Aetherize is a four-cost (three generic and one blue) instant spell. Return all attacking creatures to their owner’s hand.

Time Wipe

Time Wipe is a five-cost (two generic, two white, and one blue) sorcery spell. Return a creature you control to its owner’s hand, then destroy all creatures.

Storm of Souls

Storm of Souls is a six-cost (four generic and two white) sorcery spell. Return all creature cards from your graveyard to the battlefield. Each of them is a 1/1 Spirit with flying in addition to its other types. Exile Storm of Souls.

Calamity of Cinders

Calamity of Cinders is a seven-cost (five generic and two red) sorcery spell with Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for one generic or one mana of that creature’s color.) Calamity of Cinders deals 6 damage to each untapped creature.

Rowdy Research

Rowdy Research is a seven-cost (six generic and one blue) instant spell. This spell costs one generic less to cast for each creature that attacked this turn. Draw three cards.

Dusk // Dawn

Dusk – Four-cost (two generic and two white) sorcery spell. Destroy all creatures with power three or greater.

Dawn- Five-cost (three generic and two white) sorcery spell. It has Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.) Return all creature cards with power 2 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives out two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Azorius Signet

Azorius Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one white and one blue mana. You need to pay one generic mana to tap it.

Boros Signet

Boros Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one red and one white mana. You need to pay one generic mana to tap it.

Fellwar Stone

Fellwar Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color that a land an opponent controls could produce.

Izzet Signet

Izzet Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one blue and one red mana. You need to pay one generic mana to tap it.

Mind Stone

Mind Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has two tapped abilities. One gives one colorless mana, then other has you pay one generic mana to tap and sacrifice Mind Stone to draw a card.

Helm of the Host

Helm of the host is a four-cost (four generic) legendary artifact equipment with an equip cost of five generic. At the beginning of combat on your turn, create a token that’s a copy of equipped creature, except the token isn’t legendary. That token gains haste.

Fortune Teller's Talent

Fortune Teller's Talent is a one-cost (one blue) enchantment class.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

three generic and one blue mana : Level 2

As long as you’ve cast a spell this turn, you may play cards from the top of your library.

two generic and one blue mana : Level 3

Spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand cost two generic mana less to cast.

Bident of Thassa

Bident of Thassa is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) legendary enchantment. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may draw a card. It has a tapped ability for one generic and one blue mana: Creatures your opponents control attack this turn if able.

Echoing Assault

Echoing Assault is a five-cost (four generic and one red) enchantment. Creature tokens you control have menace. Whenever you attack a player, choose target nontoken creature that’s attacking that player. Create a token that’s a copy of that creature, except it’s 1/1. The token enters tapped and attacking that player. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

Murmuration

Murmuration is a five-cost (four generic and one white) enchantment. Birds you control get +1/+1 and have vigilance. At the beginning of your end step, for each spell you’ve cast this turn, create a 1/2 blue Bird creature token with flying named Storm Crow.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Animated Army precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.

That's it for this guide on the full deck list of MTG Family Matters. Check out the full decklist for MTG Animated Army.