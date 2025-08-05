Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo is dealing with an injured blister once again. The hurler left a game on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, due to the pain. Lodolo says he was shocked to discover the injury on his hand.

“It really just kind of came up,” Lodolo said, per the Associated Press. “I pitched to (Willi) Castro, struck him out and didn't feel anything. Threw the slider to Turner and it felt like the skin ripped on my finger.

“When I looked down, there was like a bubble under there, a whole bunch of fluids. So, before I go and throw another pitch, I thought it was best to stop, because I've done that in the past and it takes a lot longer to heal.”

The pitcher is apparently on the mend already, which is good news for Reds fans. This season, Lodolo has eight victories and a 3.05 earned run average.

“He's already doing better, which is good,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “I certainly think we're going to err on the side of caution, because he's dealt with this before, and you don't ever want this to turn into something else arm-wise or something like that. So we'll do the right thing.”

Lodolo has a history of blister problems. He dealt with one last season as well. This one is a more minor issue, he said.

“Not as bad,” the pitcher added. “I didn't bust it open or anything, so we'll see how it looks tomorrow (Tuesday) and go from there.”

The Reds are 59-54 on the campaign.

Reds are surging in the National League Central

Cincinnati has handled adversity this season. After starting the season under .500 and languishing in the NL Central, the club is moving up the standings in recent weeks. The Reds have won six of their last 10 games, and moved into third in the division standings.

The Reds were active ahead of the trade deadline. In one of their moves, Cincinnati traded prospects to their division rival the Pittsburgh Pirates for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Hayes is known for his excellent defense. He has also flexed some offense since joining Cincinnati, as he hit a home run soon after joining the club.

The Reds play the Cubs again on Tuesday night.