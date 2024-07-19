MTG's Bloomburrow is soon to be released and includes four preconstructed commander decks, one of which is the Animated Army. This deck, led by Bello, Bard of the Brambles, focuses on animating artifacts and enchantments, allowing Bello to transform non-creature artifacts or enchantments into an army of creatures.

The question remains: will Animated Army be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is a complete deck reveal.

MTG Animated Army Commander Deck

MTG's Bloomburrow preconstructed commander decks will be available in local game stores (LGS) on August 2, 2024. Depending on the LGS, the price for each precon should be somewhere between $47 to $50.

For those eyeing the Bloomburrow precons, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Animated Army deck.

Commander

Each preconstructed deck should come out with two commander cards. However, at the time of this writing, we're only aware of who the primary commander will be.

Bello, Bard of the Brambles

MTG Animated Army's gameplay will fully revolve around Bello, Bard of the Brambles' abilities. He is a three-cost (one generic, one red, and one green) commander who has the ability to turn artifacts and enchantments into creatures.

During the controller's turn, each non-equipment artifact and non-aura enchantment they control with mana value 4 or greater is a 4/4 Elemental creature in addition to its other types and has Indestructible, Haste, and “Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.”

Depending on how the player will utilize Bello, Bard of the Brambles, he could potentially be a broken commander. Animated Army owners can fully maximize the use of their artifacts and enchantments due to them turning to creatures during their turn. Then they also wouldn't have to worry about swinging at opponents considering that their Elemental creatures will have Indestructible. Lastly, they could easily gain card advantage especially if an abundant amount of Elemental creatures could deal damage to a player.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Animated Army Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Animated Army in no particular order.

Llanowar Loamspeaker

Llanowar is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature that has two tapped abilities. The first ability adds one mana of any color. Then the second one turns a target land the player controls into a 3/3 Elemental creature with haste until the end of the turn. It's still a land. Players can only activate the second ability at sorcery speed.

Lotus Cobra

Lotus Cobra is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature with a Landfall ability. Whenever a land enters the controller's battlefield, add one mana of any color.

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Sakura-Tribe Elder is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature with a sacrifice ability. When the controller sacrifices Sakura-Tribe Elder, they search their library for a basic land card and then put that card onto the battlefield tapped. The controller will then shuffle their library.

Trailtracker Scout

Trailtracker Scout is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature with a tapped ability that adds one mana of any color. Then, Whenever the you expends 8, return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. (You expend 8 as you spend their eight total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Wandertale Mentor

Wandertale Mentor is a two-cost (one red and one green) creature. Whenever the controller expends 4, put a +1/+1 counter on Wandertale Mentor. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Burnished Hart

Burnished Hart is a three-cost (three generic) artifact creature with a mana ability. If you pay three generic mana, sacrifice Burnished Hart: Search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Grumgully, the Generous

Grumgully, the Generous is a three-cost (one generic, one red, and one green) legendary creature. Each other non-Human creature you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Prosperous Bandit

Prosperous Bandit is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature with First Strike and a new ability called Offspring. It has Offspirng 1 (You may pay an additional one generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.) Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, create that many Treasure tokens.

Brightcap Badger

Brightcap Badger is a four-cost (three generic and one green) creature with an Adventure spell. The Adventure spell costs two generic and one green to cast and it creates two 1/1 green Saproling creature tokens. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.) As a creature, Fungi and Saprolings you control have a tapped ability that adds one green mana. At the beginning of your end step, create a 1/1 green Saproling token.

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma is a four-cost (three generic and one green) legendary creature. Creature spells you cast with power 4 or greater cost two generic mana less to cast. Whenever Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma attacks, each creature you control with power 4 or greater gets +1/+1 and gains trample until end of turn.

Teapot Slinger

Teapot Slinger is a four-cost (three generic and one red) creature with Menace. Whenever you expend 4, Teapot Slinger deals 2 damage to each opponent. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Evercoat Ursine

Evercoat Ursine is a five-cost (four generic and one green) creature with Trample. It has Hideaway 3 (When this enchantment enters the battlefield, look at the top five cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order.) Whenever Evercoat Ursine deals combat damage to a player, if there are cards exiled with it, you may cast one of them without paying its mana cost.

Garruk's Packleader

Garruk's Packleader is a five-cost (four generic and one green) creature. Whenever another creature with power 3 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, you may draw a card.

Grothama, All-Devouring is a five-cost (three generic and two green) legendary creature. Other creatures have “Whenever this creature attacks, you may have it fight Grothama, All-Devouring.” When Grothama leaves the battlefield, each player draws cards equal to the amount of damage dealt to Grothama this turn by sources they controlled.

Pyreswipe Hawk

Pyreswipe Hawk is a five-cost (three generic and two red) creature with Flying and Haste. Whenever Pyreswipe Hawk attacks, it gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the highest mana value among artifacts you control. Whenever you expend 6, gain control of target artifact as long as you control Pyrewipe Hawk. (You expend 6 as you spend your sixth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Tendershoot Dryad

Tendershoot Dryad is a five-cost (four generic and one green) creature with Ascend. At the beginning of each upkeep, create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token. Saprolings you control get +2/+2 as long as you have the city’s blessing.

Wildsear, Scouring Maw

Wildsear, Scouring Maw is a five-cost (three generic, one red, and one green) legendary creature with Trample. Enchantment spells you cast from your hand have cascade. (Whenever you cast an enchantment card from your hand, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom in a random order.)

Etali, Primal Storm

Etali, Primal Storm is a five-cost (three generic and two red) legendary creature. Whenever Etali, Primal Storm attacks, exile the top card of each player’s library, then you may cast any number of spells from among those cards without paying their mana costs.

Kodama of the East Tree

Kodama of the East Tree is a six-cost (four generic and two green) legendary creature with Reach. Whenever another permanent enters the battlefield under your control, if it wasn’t put onto the battlefield with this ability, you may put a permanent card with equal or lesser mana value from your hand onto the battlefield.

Rampaging Baloths

Rampaging Baloths is a six-cost (four generic and two green) creature with Trample. It has a Landfall ability. Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you may create a 4/4 green Beast creature token.

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Ghalta, Primal Hunger is a 12-cost (10 generic and two green) legendary creature with Trample. This spell costs X less to cast, where X is the total power of creatures you control.

Domri, Anarch of Bolas

Domri, Anarch of Bolas is a three-cost (one generic, one red, and one green) legendary planeswalker. Creatures you control get +1/+0. Its +1 ability adds either one red or green floating mana. Creature spells you cast this turn can't be countered. Then its -2 ability has a target creature you control fighter target creature you don't control.

Abrade

Abrade is a two-cost (one generic and one red) instant spell.

Choose one:

• Abrade deals 3 damage to target creature.

• Destroy target artifact.

Explore

Explore is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. You may play an additional this turn. Draw a card.

Farseek

Farseek is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for a Plains, Island, Swamp, or Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Rampant Growth

Rampant Growth is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Starstorm

Starstorm is a two-cost (two red mana) instant spell that has an additional cost of X where X is the amount of generic mana you pay. It also has Cycling 3. Startstorm deals X damage to each creature.

Beast Within

Beast Within is a three-cost (two generic and one green) instant spell. Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Beast creature token.

Chaos Warp

Chaos Warp is a three-cost (two generic and one red) instant spell. The owner of target permanent shuffles it into their library, then reveals the top card of their library. If it’s a permanent card, they put it onto the battlefield.

Cultivate

Cultivate is a three-cost (two generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.

Big Score

Big Score is a four-cost (three generic and one red) instant spell. As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card. Draw two cards and create two Treasure tokens.

Decimate

Decimate is a four-cost (two generic, one red, and one green) sorcery spell. Destroy target artifact, target creature, target enchantment, and target land. (You can’t cast this spell unless you have legal choices for all its targets.)

Harmonize

Harmonize is a four-cost (two generic and two green) sorcery spell. Draw three cards.

Blasphemous Act

Blasphemous Act is a nine-cost (eight generic and one red) sorcery spell. This spell costs one generic mana less to cast for each creature on the battlefield. Blasphemous Act deals 13 damage to each creature.

Garruk's Uprising

Garruk's Uprising is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment spell. When Garruk’s Uprising enters the battlefield, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card. Creatures you control have trample. (They can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker they’re attacking.) Whenever a creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card.

Alchemist's Talent

Alchemist's Talent is a four-cost (three generic and one red) enchantment class.

When Alchemist’s Talent enters, create two tapped Treasure tokens.

one generic and one red: Level 2

Treasures you control have “Tap: Sacrifice this artifact: Add two mana of any one color.”

four generic and one red: Level 3

Whenever you cast a spell, if mana from a Treasure was spent to cast it, this class deals damage equal to that spell’s mana value to each opponent.

Greater Good

Greater Good is a four-cost (two generic and two green) enchantment spell. Sacrifice a creature: Draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature’s power, then discard three cards.

Outpost Siege

Outpost Siege is a four-cost (three generic and one red) enchantment spell.

As Outpost Siege enters the battlefield, choose Khans or Dragons.

• Khans — At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

• Dragons — Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, Outpost Siege deals 1 damage to any target.

Path of Discovery

Path of Discovery is a four-cost (three generic and one green) enchantment spell. Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, it explores. (Reveal the top card of your library. Put that card into your hand if it’s a land. Otherwise, put a +1/+1 counter on the creature, then put the card back or put it into your graveyard.)

Berserkers' Onslaught

Berserkers' Onslaught is a five-cost (three generic and two red) enchantment spell. Attacking creatures you control have Double Strike.

Gratuitous Violence

Gratuitous Violence is a five-cost (two generic and three red) enchantment spell. If a creature you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals double that damage to that permanent or player instead.

Rain of Riches

Rain of Riches is a five-cost (three generic and two red) enchantment spell. When Rain of Riches enters the battlefield, create two Treasure tokens. The first spell you cast each turn that mana from a Treasure was spent to cast has cascade. (When you cast the spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom in a random order.)

Thickest in the Thicket

Thickest in the Thicket is a five-cost (three generic and two green) enchantment spell. When Thickest in the Thicket enters, put X +1/+1 counters on target creature, where X is that creature’s power. At the beginning of your end step, draw two cards if you control the creature with the highest power or tied for the highest power.

Unnatural Growth

Unnatural Growth is a five-cost (one generic and four green) enchantment spell. At the beginning of each combat, double the power and toughness of each creature you control until end of turn.

Primeval Bounty

Primeval Bounty is a six-cost (five generic and one green) enchantment spell. Whenever you cast a creature spell, create a 3/3 green Beast creature token. Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put three +1/+1 counters on target creature you control. Then whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 3 life.

Sunbird's Invocation

Sunbird's Invocation is a six-cost (five generic and one red) enchantment spell. Whenever you cast a spell from your hand, reveal the top X cards of your library, where X is that spell’s mana value. You may cast a spell with mana value X or less from among cards revealed this way without paying its mana cost. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Warstorm Surge

Warstorm Surge is a six-cost (five generic and one red) enchantment spell. Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives out two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Fellwar Stone

Fellwar Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color that a land an opponent controls could produce.

Gruul Signet

Gruul Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one red and one green mana. You need to pay one generic mana to tap it.

Mind Stone

Mind Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has two tapped abilities. One gives one colorless mana, then other has you pay one generic mana to tap and sacrifice Mind Stone to draw a card.

Talisman of Impulse

Talisman of Impulse is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has two tapped abilities. One gives one generic mana and the other gives out one red or one green mana but deals one damage to you.

Thought Vessel

Though Vessel is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. You have no maximum hand size. Then it has a tapped ability that gives one colorless mana.

Esika's Chariot

Esika's Chariot is a four-cost (three generic and one green) legendary artifact vehicle with Crew 4. When Esika’s Chariot enters the battlefield, create two 2/2 green Cat creature tokens. Whenever Esika’s Chariot attacks, create a token that’s a copy of target token you control.

Hedron Archive

Hedron Archive is a four-cost (four generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives two colorless mana. Then for two generic mana, tap it to sacrifice Hedron Archive then draw two cards.

Thran Dynamo

Thran Dynamo is a four-cost (four generic) artifact equipment. It has a tapped ability that gives out three colorless mana.

Gilded Lotus

Gilded Lotus is a five-cost (five generic mana) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives out three mana of any one color.

Bootleggers' Stash

Bootleggers' Stash is a six-cost (five generic and one green) artifact spell. Lands you control have a tapped ability that creates a Treasure token.

Rolling Hamsphere

Rolling Hamsphere is a seven-cost (seven generic) artifact vehicle with Crew 3. It gets +1/+1 for each Hamster you control. Whenever Rolling Hamsphere attacks, creature three 1/1 red Hamster creature tokens, then it deals X damage to any target, where X is the number of Hamsters you control.

Spine of Ish Sah

Spine of Ish Sah is a seven-cost (seven generic) artifact spell. When Spine of Ish Sah enters the battlefield, destroy target permanent. When Spine of Ish Sah is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, return Spine of Ish Sah to its owner’s hand.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Animated Army precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.

