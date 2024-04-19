Myles Turner's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. Turner is a center for the Indiana Pacers. He is a former All-Rookie team player and a two-time league leader in blocks. Let's take a closer look at Myles Turner's net worth in 2024.
What is Myles Turner's net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)
Myles Turner's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.
Myles Turner was born on March 24, 1996, in Bedford, Texas. He attended Trinity High School. In his senior year, Turner averaged 18.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.8 blocks per outing. For his efforts, Turner was named First Team Parade All-American and McDonald's All-American.
Coming out of high school, Turner was considered a five-star recruit, according to ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs such as SMU, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Ohio State and Texas. After graduating from high school, Turner attended the University of Texas and took up a major in psychology, according to sources.
Turner was a one-and-done player for the University of Texas. While playing for the Texas Longhorns, Turner averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46 percent from the field overall. During that year, the Texas Longhorns went 2014. For his efforts, Turner was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Third Team All-Big 12.
Myles Turner is drafted by the Pacers
After just one season with the University of Texas, Turner decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2015 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Indiana Pacers selected Turner in the first round with the 11th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers.
Shortly after, Turner signed a two-year rookie deal worth $4.8 million, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Turner put up 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field overall.
For his efforts, Turner was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. In the following seasons, Turner emerged as the Pacers' starting center.
Myles Turner's contract extension with the Pacers
Just before the 2018-19 season, Turner inked a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, according to a report by NBC Sports. Fresh from signing the deal, Turner averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. During that season, Turner led the NBA in blocks.
Two seasons later, Turner led the NBA in blocks for the second time in his NBA career with 3.4 rejections per game. During the 2020-21 season, Turner also averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
During those seasons, Turner was a strong Defensive Player of the Year candidate. However, the Pacers center finished only fifth and ninth in 2019 and 2021 respectively despite leading the league in blocks. Furthermore, Turner also missed out on the All-Defensive team honors.
Myles Turner's second contract extension with the Pacers
We have signed Myles Turner to a multi-year contract extension.
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 30, 2023
In the 2022-23 season, Turner averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Midway through the season, the Pacers rewarded Turner with another fresh contract extension. Turner agreed to sign a two-year contract extension worth $60 million.
A season later, Turner averaged 17.1 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Furthermore, Turner played an instrumental role in the Pacers' deep run at the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which has been renamed as the NBA Cup.
Turner helped the Pacers make the NBA Cup Finals. During that stretch, he averaged 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Unfortunately, the Pacers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-109. But with the Pacers making it all the way to the NBA Cup Finals, the entire team raked in $200,000 apiece, according to reports.
Now the Pacers will be looking to make a long run in the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed. First, they'll have to get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
Myles Turner's endorsement deals
Given Turner's mark on defense, it isn't surprising that several brands have decided to partner with the 6-foot-11 big man. According to sources, the Pacers center has endorsement deals with Mountain Dew and Nike.
According to reports, Turner's deal with Nike is a long-term deal. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.
Myles Turner representing Team USA
Turner answered the call of duty during the 2019 FIBA World Cup by wearing the national team colors for Team USA. During Team USA's 2019 FIBA World Cup campaign in China, the Pacers center averaged 7.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Unfortunately, with crucial losses to France and Serbia, the team went home by placing seventh, which was the lowest in Team USA history. However, Turner and his teammates still came away with a $800,000 bonus, according to a report by Sportskeeda.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Myles Turner's net worth in 2024?