For months on end, Myles Turner has found his name in trade rumors. Well, that’s no longer. The Indiana Pacers big man is staying put, with the team signing him to a two-year extension worth $60 million. Via Woj:

“Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN.”

Turner just secured the bag. As Shams pointed out, he’ll make an additional $17.1 million on top of the $18 million this season, taking the total to $35 million. The center will then earn $20.9 million in 2023-24 and $19.9 million in 2024-25.

There was serious speculation the Pacers would move Turner since last year’s trade deadline, but his importance in Indiana’s resurgence in 2022-23 has been clear. The 26-year-old is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, which ranks third in the Association behind only Brook Lopez and Nic Claxton.

With the team sitting at 24-27 and completely in the mix for a Play-In spot at the very least once Tyrese Haliburton returns, there was no way the Pacers could part ways with their star shot-blocker. He profiles to be a key piece of the future.

Myles Turner was drafted 11th overall by Indy back in 2015 out of the University of Texas and has played his entire career for the franchise. His 17.5 PPG is a career-high as well after putting up just 12.9 in 2021-22. Turner is only getting better and it’s evident he’s benefited from the talent around him, especially guys like Haliburton and rookie phenom Bennedict Mathurin.