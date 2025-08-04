It was a moment no one saw coming. In the middle of a chaotic street fight at WWE SummerSlam, John Cena stopped mid-match, locked eyes with a familiar figure sitting at ringside, and turned the crowd into a frenzy. The figure was none other than Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, dressed in casual clothes, wearing a walking boot, and leaning on a pair of crutches as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

With a sly grin, Cena flashed his trademark “You can’t see me” gesture in Haliburton’s direction. Then, in one swift move, he grabbed one of the crutches and swung it at his opponent, Cody Rhodes. The crowd roared. The image of Cena holding the Indiana Pacers star’s crutch in the middle of the ring spread across social media within minutes, blending the worlds of professional basketball and wrestling in spectacular fashion.

JOHN CENA JUST STOLE ONE OF TYRESE HALIBURTON'S CRUTCHES 😭 pic.twitter.com/eVPzrRBrs7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2025

Haliburton had been invited to SummerSlam as a celebrity guest, but he had no idea his medical gear would become part of the action. The Pacers guard has been on the sidelines since suffering his injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City. The devastating setback came early in the game when he planted his foot awkwardly during a drive to the basket. Surgery followed on June 23, and team doctors confirmed that he would likely miss the entire 2025–26 season.

Even so, Haliburton has shown remarkable progress in his recovery. Less than two weeks after surgery, he was already walking with the assistance of a boot and crutches rather than relying on a scooter. While his appearance at SummerSlam was purely for entertainment, Pacers fans saw a silver lining in his mobility.

The Cena-Rhodes match itself was billed as a street fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. That meant no disqualifications and no restrictions on what weapons could be used. Cena, returning to a grittier version of his persona, wasted no time bringing the fight outside the ropes. Steel steps, chairs, tables, and even Haliburton's crutch were fair game. Rhodes responded with equal ferocity, landing a piledriver, multiple Cody Cutters, and even using Cena’s own Attitude Adjustment against him.

At one point, Cena hoisted Rhodes onto his shoulders and slammed him through the announcers’ desk. Later, Rhodes countered with a flurry of Cross Rhodes finishers that finally kept Cena down for the three-count. The victory crowned Rhodes champion once again, but it was the mid-match interaction with Haliburton that many fans called the night’s most shocking moment.

For Haliburton, the cameo at SummerSlam was a rare public appearance since the injury. Indiana have made it clear that they will take no risks with their star point guard’s recovery. His rehabilitation plan is focused on long-term strength and stability to ensure he returns at full capacity. That means no shortcuts and no rushing the process, even if it sidelines him for the season.

The Pacers now face the challenge of adjusting without their floor general. With Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard stepping into bigger roles, the team will rely heavily on depth and defense to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. Team president Kevin Pritchard has expressed confidence that Haliburton will make a full recovery and return even stronger.

While the image of Cena swinging Haliburton's crutch may have been played for laughs, it also served as a reminder of how much the 6-foot-5 guard means to the franchise. His leadership, playmaking, and ability to elevate the players around him are irreplaceable.

SummerSlam may have been a night of scripted chaos, but for the Indiana Pacers and their fans, the hope is that the next headline involving Haliburton will come from the hardwood, not the wrestling ring. Until then, his recovery remains the top storyline in Indianapolis — even if it occasionally takes an unexpected detour into the world of WWE.