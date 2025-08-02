In the eyes of many, if not most WWE fans, the 2025 John Cena heel turn has been a stunning failure.

While the initial move was great, shocking the world and creating an all-time great Elimination Chamber moment the likes of which would be talked about forever, but when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn't show up at WrestleMania and Travis Scott effectively ended his own run in the promotion, momentum died in shocking quick order.

Fortunately, Cena appears to feel it too, as, in his final promo before SummerSlam, “The Face That Runs the Place” called out his former friends for abandoning him in a promo many are considering a major babyface turn.

“Cody Rhodes, I told you that I was exhausted. And that a match at SummerSlam would be too difficult for me. You didn't listen. You assaulted me. You forged my signature. And you forced me into one of the most dangerous matches in WWE, on one of its grandest stages, for its biggest championship. I only got one thing left to say to you: Thank you,” John Cena declared.

“Because that was just the boot in the a** that I needed. For 20 years, day in and day out, I have forged a reputation off of hard work, honesty, and respect. And I now realize that five months ago, I flushed it all down the toilet, chasing false glory when I bought into somebody's crazy idea to make shocking TV. And we did. We shocked the world, we made great TV, but then the dust settles, and then everybody goes back to their normal lives, and the people that were supposed to be on my team they left. And they left me alone, trying to pretend to be something I'm not.”

Shocking stuff, right? Well wait, Cena wasn't done, as he took things a step forward, amending his desire to “ruin wrestling” to a new, more fan-friendly declaration.

“I want to leave here with this. After my last match, I want to take this home with me. But it's not because I want to ruin wrestling,” Cena admitted. “Jeez, you guys know, I don't want to ruin wrestling, I love wrestling. I want to take this home with me, so after I'm gone, you guys don't forget about me.”

Has John Cena turned over a new leaf, returning to the character he's always been to enjoy the final months of his final year of wrestling? Or will he double-cross Rhodes at SummerSlam once more, showing that he really is a good actor with another major swerve? Fans will find out soon enough.