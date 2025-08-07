The Indiana Pacers have long enjoyed one of the NBA’s most passionate and resilient fanbases. On Wednesday, Tyrese Haliburton offered a timely reminder of why he’s become the emotional heartbeat of the franchise. As the Pacers navigate a pivotal offseason, Haliburton’s latest social media post struck a chord not only with Pacers fans, but basketball followers across the association. The 25-year-old All-NBA guard took to his Instagram story and shared a striking photo of himself standing under the basket just before tipoff against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. His simple, heartfelt caption captured a sentiment shared by many.

“I miss basketball.”

The post follows a season where the Pacers reached new heights, making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Haliburton’s leadership and clutch shotmaking powered Indiana’s deep playoff run, turning the Pacers into one of the league’s most captivating stories. He delivered game-winning shots in each of the four playoff series, including a dramatic buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the NBA Finals—a 21-foot jumper with just 0.3 seconds remaining that gave Indiana its first lead and a pivotal road victory against the Thunder. However, the excitement of the Finals was clouded by heartbreak when Haliburton suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Game 7, forcing him out as the Pacers fell just short of their first championship.

The message from Haliburton instantly resonated with Pacers fans who watched the star guard put everything on the line for the team. His absence from the court is deeply felt, not only because of his All-NBA talent but because of his role as the team’s leader and heartbeat. The Achilles injury he suffered has put his recovery and return to the spotlight, making his offseason updates all the more meaningful for the Indiana faithful.

The Pacers organization has responded to their superstar's injury with strategic moves aimed at keeping their future bright. Most notably, Indiana traded the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the rights to Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans in order to reacquire their own first-round pick in 2026. The pick had previously been sent to the Toronto Raptors in the Pascal Siakam deal, then later landed with the Pels as part of a trade for Brandon Ingram.

While the path back to the NBA Finals will be a tough one, the Pacers remain committed to building around their franchise cornerstone. The former Iowa State Cyclone standout's open message and ongoing dedication continue to strengthen the connection between the team, and the entire Indiana basketball community. As Haliburton works through his Achilles rehab, the Pacers and their fans wait with anticipation for his return to the court.

Despite being expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 season, Haliburton’s journey—from the highs of an NBA Finals run to the tough grind of rehab—captures the emotional rollercoaster of elite sports and what it truly means to be a Pacers fan. His message is a reminder of just how much basketball matters in Indiana, and why his eventual return will be one of the most anticipated moments of the upcoming NBA season.