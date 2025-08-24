Former Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra had some interesting yet obvious advice for the Phillies’ coaching staff following their 5-4 loss against the Washington Nationals. Jhoan Duran, who joined the Phillies in late July, has quickly become a star for his electric right arm, previously setting a record after throwing a 103.3 mph fastball.

Taking to X, Dykstra suggested that the Phillies coaching staff should simply ensure that base lines are being guarded more closely.

“Some friendly advice to @Phillies coaching, if your pitcher throws 103mph maybe guard the base lines, every swing will be late. Not that complicated.NailsNeverFails 🇺🇸💪,” he wrote on his X account.

A three-time All-Star himself, the 62-year-old referenced his own trademark phrase, “NailsNeverFails,” and believes that proper defensive positioning is required to help the team match Duran’s pitching speed. Since joining the Phillies, Duran’s arsenal as a pitcher has received constant praise. However, recent form has been mixed to say the least.

He suffered his first blown save with the Phillies after six successful opportunities, giving up a ninth-inning rally to the Washington Nationals in the one-point loss. Washington’s Daylen Lile tied the game with an RBI single and later scored the winning run following a throwing error by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Regardless, it is clear that the right defensive adjustment is needed to make the most of what has been an electric start to life for Jhoan Duran at the Phillies. Apart from the record for the fastest pitch, Duran has converted every save opportunity, allowing just one earned run total with an ERA of 1.89 and 23 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.