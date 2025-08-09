On paper, the Indiana Pacers enter the 2025-26 coming off the most successful two-year stretch in franchise history. They have had two straight Eastern Conference Finals trips and a Finals berth in 2024. However, the present looks murkier than the recent past. Tyrese Haliburton, the franchise’s engine, tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the last Finals. He will miss most, if not all, of the season. Without him, the Pacers face an uncomfortable truth: a playoff run isn’t likely, and the roster could look very different come February.

Cheapness Over Strategy

On paper, moving on from Myles Turner wasn’t entirely unreasonable. By the time Haliburton returns from his injury, Turner will be 30. Building a younger supporting cast around Haliburton for his prime years could have made strategic sense. That said, if that was Indiana’s plan, you’d expect to hear similar chatter about trading TJ McConnell (33) or Pascal Siakam (31). That never happened. This wasn’t long-term vision—it was cost-cutting.

Reports suggest the Pacers were willing to pay the luxury tax when Haliburton was healthy. Still, they abandoned the idea once his Achilles injury occurred. Even so, there were more sensible ways to get under the tax than sacrificing a franchise cornerstone for nothing. Turner’s $25 million salary could have been balanced out by moving McConnell without dismantling the team’s identity.

Instead, Indiana let their younger, more vital big man walk without compensation. The idea that there was no sign-and-trade market for Turner defies logic. Teams like the Lakers and Warriors would’ve jumped at the chance. Of course, a sign-and-trade would have required taking back salary. Pacers owner Herb Simon has a history of prioritizing the bottom line over basketball gains. The result? No players and no picks. Now they just have a bigger bank account for ownership. For a team fresh off an NBA Finals run, that’s a gut punch.

Silver Linings

That said, two moves keep Indy afloat. First, the savvy draft-night trade with New Orleans to regain control of their 2026 first-round pick. Giving up No. 23 overall for that flexibility was a smart play, especially when recent No. 1 picks have gone to play-in teams. Second, the quiet signing of Jay Huff as a potential Turner replacement. Huff is young, athletic, shoots the three well, and is locked in for three more seasons at a bargain price. He is a low-risk, high-reward swing.

No amount of silver lining, though, hides the fact that Turner’s departure leaves a glaring void in Indiana’s frontcourt.

Pascal Siakam: The Win-Now Star on a Team That’s Not Winning Now

Pascal Siakam’s arrival in Indiana transformed the Pacers from a nice story into a genuine contender. His two-way play, positional versatility, and proven playoff chops helped fuel back-to-back conference finals runs and that magical 2024 Finals trip. He averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in last year’s postseason. That cemented his status as the perfect co-star for Haliburton.

However, with Haliburton sidelined and the team’s competitive ceiling lowered, Siakam’s $45.55 million cap hit in 2025 suddenly looms large. At 31, he’s firmly in his prime. That said, the Pacers may be heading toward a soft reset. Flipping Siakam now could bring back valuable young talent or multiple future picks. That would allow Indiana to reshape its roster before Haliburton’s return.

There will be a market. Contenders desperate for an elite forward who can create, defend, and thrive in the postseason will line up. This means teams like Sacramento, Miami, or Philadelphia. For Indiana, it’s the classic ‘sell high' scenario. The question is whether the front office will cling to nostalgia from their Finals run or cash in before Siakam’s value inevitably declines.

Andrew Nembhard: The Jrue Holiday Prototype in Waiting

Andrew Nembhard is about to get the biggest opportunity of his young career. With Haliburton out, the ball will be in his hands more than ever. His well-rounded game suggests he’s ready for the challenge. Last season, he averaged 10 points and 5 assists on 45.8 percent shooting. That is impressive efficiency for a defense-first guard still carving out his role.

Fresh off a three-year, $54.3 million extension that kicks in this season, Nembhard is under team control through 2028. That combination of cost certainty, defensive prowess, and rising offensive potential makes him an appealing target for rivals.

The Jrue Holiday comparisons aren’t far-fetched as well. Like Holiday, Nembhard can hound opposing point guards, run an efficient offense, and space the floor enough to keep defenses honest. Contenders have historically paid a premium for players of that archetype. If Nembhard flourishes as Indiana’s primary facilitator this season, his trade value could skyrocket before the deadline.

As such, the Pacers must decide whether he’s a core piece alongside Haliburton, or the kind of player who could bring back a king’s ransom while the team retools.

The Fork in the Road

Indiana’s front office is staring at a pivotal choice. Do they hold onto veterans like Siakam and Nembhard, ride out Haliburton’s recovery, and hope for a Cinderella playoff push? Or do they acknowledge the reality of their situation, embrace the long game, and trade high-value players while their stock is peaking?

The Pacers have already taken one step backward by losing Turner for nothing. Holding on too long to trade assets could turn a Finals window into a missed opportunity.