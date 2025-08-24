The Minnesota Vikings did not waste any time finding a backup quarterback. After trading former backup Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles for some draft picks, they immediately looked to plug that hole in their roster. They quickly picked up who is considered the best backup available in the market: former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, per Adam Schefter.

Wentz spent time last season as Patrick Mahomes' primary backup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former first overall pick played in three games last season, including a start in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. He finished the season completing 12 of his 19 passes for 118 yards, throwing no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Howell, on the other hand, spent his time last season as Geno Smith's backup on the Seattle Seahawks. He saw the field in just two games without any starts.

The Vikings are hoping that Wentz will give their young quarterback a helping hand as he adjusts to the NFL. JJ McCarthy is playing in his first full NFL season after missing last season with a knee injury. Wentz, an eight-year veteran in the league, could give the young Michigan product much-needed guidance as he navigates the treacherous path that is being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

That being said, Wentz is also potentially a capable starter should McCarthy get injured mid-season. While he's had some duds in the past few years, Wentz is a generally stable quarterback who can run the offense properly without their main weapon. There's also the fact that head coach Kevin O'Connell has helped revive the careers of some quarterbacks. If there's any coach that can bring out the best out of Wentz, it's probably KOC.